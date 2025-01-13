Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.5
23.5
23.5
23.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
50.68
46.06
43.02
40.51
Net Worth
74.18
69.56
66.52
64.01
Minority Interest
Debt
15.61
11.18
14.12
6.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.1
0.52
0
0
Total Liabilities
91.89
81.26
80.64
70.14
Fixed Assets
30.9
15.74
12.87
7.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.49
2.49
2.49
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.07
0.06
0.57
1.41
Networking Capital
56.54
60.5
63.47
60.14
Inventories
17.81
16.6
14.54
17.34
Inventory Days
78.54
115.65
Sundry Debtors
6.53
5.93
4.48
4.78
Debtor Days
24.2
31.88
Other Current Assets
37.49
43.95
48.14
42.71
Sundry Creditors
-2.07
-3.24
-1.82
-3.42
Creditor Days
9.83
22.81
Other Current Liabilities
-3.22
-2.74
-1.87
-1.27
Cash
1.88
2.47
1.25
1.22
Total Assets
91.88
81.26
80.65
70.15
