Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

14
(2.71%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

67.56

54.72

48.54

72.77

yoy growth (%)

23.47

12.73

-33.29

14.6

Raw materials

-42.93

-31.35

-29.95

-57.48

As % of sales

63.54

57.3

61.7

78.99

Employee costs

-6.85

-5.41

-3.91

-3.05

As % of sales

10.15

9.9

8.07

4.19

Other costs

-13.23

-12.24

-9.99

-8.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.58

22.37

20.6

11.15

Operating profit

4.54

5.69

4.66

4.11

OPM

6.72

10.41

9.61

5.64

Depreciation

-0.56

-0.48

-0.39

-0.32

Interest expense

-0.8

-0.39

-0.19

-0.16

Other income

0.19

0.12

0.24

0.42

Profit before tax

3.35

4.95

4.32

4.05

Taxes

-0.84

-1.24

-3.52

4.72

Tax rate

-25.16

-25.16

-81.53

116.38

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.51

3.7

0.79

8.77

Exceptional items

0

0

0

2.02

Net profit

2.51

3.7

0.79

10.79

yoy growth (%)

-32.15

363.67

-92.59

18.17

NPM

3.72

6.77

1.64

14.83

