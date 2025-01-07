Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
67.56
54.72
48.54
72.77
yoy growth (%)
23.47
12.73
-33.29
14.6
Raw materials
-42.93
-31.35
-29.95
-57.48
As % of sales
63.54
57.3
61.7
78.99
Employee costs
-6.85
-5.41
-3.91
-3.05
As % of sales
10.15
9.9
8.07
4.19
Other costs
-13.23
-12.24
-9.99
-8.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.58
22.37
20.6
11.15
Operating profit
4.54
5.69
4.66
4.11
OPM
6.72
10.41
9.61
5.64
Depreciation
-0.56
-0.48
-0.39
-0.32
Interest expense
-0.8
-0.39
-0.19
-0.16
Other income
0.19
0.12
0.24
0.42
Profit before tax
3.35
4.95
4.32
4.05
Taxes
-0.84
-1.24
-3.52
4.72
Tax rate
-25.16
-25.16
-81.53
116.38
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.51
3.7
0.79
8.77
Exceptional items
0
0
0
2.02
Net profit
2.51
3.7
0.79
10.79
yoy growth (%)
-32.15
363.67
-92.59
18.17
NPM
3.72
6.77
1.64
14.83
