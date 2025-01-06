iifl-logo-icon 1
Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd Cash Flow Statement

13.63
(-6.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Pil Italica Life FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.35

4.95

4.32

4.05

Depreciation

-0.56

-0.48

-0.39

-0.32

Tax paid

-0.84

-1.24

-3.52

4.72

Working capital

3.36

5.74

8.02

23.65

Other operating items

Operating

5.3

8.96

8.42

32.1

Capital expenditure

5.17

1.66

-32.8

0.25

Free cash flow

10.47

10.62

-24.37

32.35

Equity raised

81.01

73.6

68.86

28.08

Investing

2.49

-0.01

0

0

Financing

12.43

5.84

4.52

1.46

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

106.41

90.05

49

61.89

