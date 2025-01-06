Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.35
4.95
4.32
4.05
Depreciation
-0.56
-0.48
-0.39
-0.32
Tax paid
-0.84
-1.24
-3.52
4.72
Working capital
3.36
5.74
8.02
23.65
Other operating items
Operating
5.3
8.96
8.42
32.1
Capital expenditure
5.17
1.66
-32.8
0.25
Free cash flow
10.47
10.62
-24.37
32.35
Equity raised
81.01
73.6
68.86
28.08
Investing
2.49
-0.01
0
0
Financing
12.43
5.84
4.52
1.46
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
106.41
90.05
49
61.89
