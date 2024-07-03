Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd Summary

Incorporated in March, 1992, Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd. (Earlier known Peacock Industries Limited) has grown to become a premier manufacturer of plastic furniture and storage bins, further foraying into material handling products. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of plastic moulded furniture, material handling products and waste management products and is and is one of the leading manufacturers in Rajasthan.Established to manufacture plastic moulded industrial and household articles, the Company entered the capital market in Dec.92. The merger of five group companies made it a multi-divisional and multi-product company manufacturing HDPE/PP woven fabrics and sacks, MS/CR sheet drums and barrels and LDPE/LLDPE film rolls and bags.In 1994-95, it implemented an expansion scheme, fully financed by internal accruals and institutional loans, to increase the capacities of all the products. It envisages a foray into high-value-added articles such as toys, moulded and soft luggage, PET/PVC bottles, whiteline appliances, computer bodies, moulded beds, etc, besides a further expansion in manufacturing facilities. Due to erosion of Networth the company has filed its reference to BIFR and Board has declared sick and IDBI has been appointed as operating agency.The Company operates out of its 2 manufacturing facilities in Udaipur and Silvassa, with a cumulative manufacturing capacity of 10,700 MTPA. The Companys strategic focus on expansion has resulted in its successful partnership with Kisan Mouldings Limited (KML), Silvassa, to expand its market share and presence across untapped territories.The Company is focusing more on assets light business model . The idea is to collaborate and leverage the opportunities alreadyavailable in the market which has come about due to the adverse economic situation. The Company is using its funds for rapid expansion of the distribution network in new geographies, new product development, new product portfolio and more effective supplychain network. During the year 2022, it launched various new and innovative products in its Table series, oxy series, luxury series, stool and patla series, storage series . In table series a strong and high quality plastic centre table model no. 9511 . In oxy series model no.5205, a fully ventilated without arm chair, Model no. 5214 a fully ventilated with arm chair, model no. 5223 and 5226 baby chairs . model no. 9704 and 9712 in stool and Patla series and model no. 6104,6105, 6106 cup boards in storage series and dust bin model no. 4010 in waste management product launched. In 2023, the Company launched wooden furniture. It launched SAGO and ARECA, wall mounted multipurpose folding table and in Flip Series, Model No. 6003. In Oxy Chair Series, Luxury Plastic Chair-5106 and 5103 and in Stool & Patla seriesModel No. 9729 and under Storage Section - Model No. 6120 and 6140 was launched by the Company during 2022-23.