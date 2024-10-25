|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Result for the Half Year and Second Quarter ended on 30.09.2024 Declaration of Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter and Half year ended on 30.09.2024 along with the other matters. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jul 2024
|17 Jul 2024
|Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter Ended on 30.06.2024 Board meeting outcome for declaration of unaudited financial result for the Quarter ended on 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 May 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Result for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended on 31.03.2024. Board Meeting outcome for Audited Financial Result for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Mar 2024
|21 Mar 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting dated 21.03.2024
|Board Meeting
|20 Jan 2024
|11 Jan 2024
|Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31.12.2023 Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31.12.2023 Unaudited Financial Result for Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/01/2024)
