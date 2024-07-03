Summary

Apollo Pipes Limited, (formerly known as Amulya Leasing and Finance Limited) was incorporated on December 9, 1985. The Company changed its name from Amulya Leasing and Finance Limited to Apollo Pipes Limited on December 20, 2017. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of PVC Pipes and Fittings. Their products include varieties of CPVC products, uPVC products, HDPE products, Steel Pipes & Hollow Sections. Through the Open offer process, Mr. Sameer Gupta acquired 10,00,340 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up representing 20% of the total Issued and Subscribed Equity Share Capital of the Company at a price of Rs. 28 per fully paid up equity share and with the effective acquisition, he took over the management control of the Company during the year 2011.During the FY 2014-15, M/s. Apollo Pipes Limited became subsidiary company w.e.f. 14th November 2014 consequent upon acquisition of 50.96% equity shares by the Company. The subsidiary of the Company got amalgamated with it in 2017-18 and the Company had issued 60,32,702 equity shares pursuant to exchange ratio through the Scheme of Amalgamation to the shareholders of its subsidiary. In 2019-20, the Company acquired the Bangalore-based manufacturing unit of Kisan Moldings Limited. Sprawled over 7 acres of land, the unit has an installed capacity of the rest, of which 10,000 MTPA is for uPVC pipes and 2,000 MTPA is for cPVC pipes. The Company commenced operation at this unit in January, 2020, it initiated w

