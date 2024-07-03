iifl-logo-icon 1
Apollo Pipes Ltd Share Price

448
(-4.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

  • Open468.85
  • Day's High468.9
  • 52 Wk High798.65
  • Prev. Close467.7
  • Day's Low445.25
  • 52 Wk Low 452.7
  • Turnover (lac)230.07
  • P/E66.47
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value177.67
  • EPS7.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,973.36
  • Div. Yield0.19
Apollo Pipes Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

468.85

Prev. Close

467.7

Turnover(Lac.)

230.07

Day's High

468.9

Day's Low

445.25

52 Week's High

798.65

52 Week's Low

452.7

Book Value

177.67

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,973.36

P/E

66.47

EPS

7.03

Divi. Yield

0.19

Apollo Pipes Ltd Corporate Action

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

4 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Apollo Pipes Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Apollo Pipes Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:20 PM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.49%

Non-Promoter- 19.56%

Institutions: 19.56%

Non-Institutions: 33.55%

Custodian: 0.38%

Share Price

Apollo Pipes Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

104.19

41.23

41.15

13.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

469.66

415.99

364.18

338.36

Net Worth

573.85

457.22

405.33

351.47

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

518.06

407.95

284.48

241.09

yoy growth (%)

26.99

43.4

17.99

0

Raw materials

-361.79

-288.78

-202.61

-175.68

As % of sales

69.83

70.78

71.22

72.86

Employee costs

-29.26

-26.39

-13.9

-8.82

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

60.67

37.71

31.25

24.05

Depreciation

-17.62

-12.69

-6.92

-4.67

Tax paid

-16.19

-9.19

-9.19

-8.36

Working capital

-33.69

-46.78

216.02

41.25

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

26.99

43.4

17.99

0

Op profit growth

60.18

40.99

7.47

-31,685.29

EBIT growth

48.53

28.51

23.84

-29,435.9

Net profit growth

55.9

29.31

40.6

-13,801.17

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

986.95

269.25

208.35

89.57

0.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

986.95

269.25

208.35

89.57

0.73

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.9

1.6

0.33

9.67

0

Apollo Pipes Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,615.15

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,621.6

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.6

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,651.8

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.95

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Apollo Pipes Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

SAMEER GUPTA

Joint Managing Director

Arun Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Neeru Abrol

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pradeep Kumar Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Abhilash Lal

Non Executive Director

Ashok Kumar Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankit Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Apollo Pipes Ltd

Summary

Apollo Pipes Limited, (formerly known as Amulya Leasing and Finance Limited) was incorporated on December 9, 1985. The Company changed its name from Amulya Leasing and Finance Limited to Apollo Pipes Limited on December 20, 2017. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of PVC Pipes and Fittings. Their products include varieties of CPVC products, uPVC products, HDPE products, Steel Pipes & Hollow Sections. Through the Open offer process, Mr. Sameer Gupta acquired 10,00,340 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up representing 20% of the total Issued and Subscribed Equity Share Capital of the Company at a price of Rs. 28 per fully paid up equity share and with the effective acquisition, he took over the management control of the Company during the year 2011.During the FY 2014-15, M/s. Apollo Pipes Limited became subsidiary company w.e.f. 14th November 2014 consequent upon acquisition of 50.96% equity shares by the Company. The subsidiary of the Company got amalgamated with it in 2017-18 and the Company had issued 60,32,702 equity shares pursuant to exchange ratio through the Scheme of Amalgamation to the shareholders of its subsidiary. In 2019-20, the Company acquired the Bangalore-based manufacturing unit of Kisan Moldings Limited. Sprawled over 7 acres of land, the unit has an installed capacity of the rest, of which 10,000 MTPA is for uPVC pipes and 2,000 MTPA is for cPVC pipes. The Company commenced operation at this unit in January, 2020, it initiated w
Company FAQs

What is the Apollo Pipes Ltd share price today?

The Apollo Pipes Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹448 today.

What is the Market Cap of Apollo Pipes Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Apollo Pipes Ltd is ₹1973.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Apollo Pipes Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Apollo Pipes Ltd is 66.47 and 2.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Apollo Pipes Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Apollo Pipes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Apollo Pipes Ltd is ₹452.7 and ₹798.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Apollo Pipes Ltd?

Apollo Pipes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.97%, 3 Years at -4.27%, 1 Year at -31.33%, 6 Month at -25.99%, 3 Month at -19.10% and 1 Month at -6.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Apollo Pipes Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Apollo Pipes Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.49 %
Institutions - 19.56 %
Public - 33.55 %

