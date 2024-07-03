SectorPlastic products
Open₹468.85
Prev. Close₹467.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹230.07
Day's High₹468.9
Day's Low₹445.25
52 Week's High₹798.65
52 Week's Low₹452.7
Book Value₹177.67
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,973.36
P/E66.47
EPS7.03
Divi. Yield0.19
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
104.19
41.23
41.15
13.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
469.66
415.99
364.18
338.36
Net Worth
573.85
457.22
405.33
351.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
518.06
407.95
284.48
241.09
yoy growth (%)
26.99
43.4
17.99
0
Raw materials
-361.79
-288.78
-202.61
-175.68
As % of sales
69.83
70.78
71.22
72.86
Employee costs
-29.26
-26.39
-13.9
-8.82
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
60.67
37.71
31.25
24.05
Depreciation
-17.62
-12.69
-6.92
-4.67
Tax paid
-16.19
-9.19
-9.19
-8.36
Working capital
-33.69
-46.78
216.02
41.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
26.99
43.4
17.99
0
Op profit growth
60.18
40.99
7.47
-31,685.29
EBIT growth
48.53
28.51
23.84
-29,435.9
Net profit growth
55.9
29.31
40.6
-13,801.17
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
986.95
269.25
208.35
89.57
0.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
986.95
269.25
208.35
89.57
0.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.9
1.6
0.33
9.67
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,615.15
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,621.6
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.6
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,651.8
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.95
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
SAMEER GUPTA
Joint Managing Director
Arun Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Neeru Abrol
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pradeep Kumar Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Abhilash Lal
Non Executive Director
Ashok Kumar Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankit Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Apollo Pipes Ltd
Summary
Apollo Pipes Limited, (formerly known as Amulya Leasing and Finance Limited) was incorporated on December 9, 1985. The Company changed its name from Amulya Leasing and Finance Limited to Apollo Pipes Limited on December 20, 2017. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of PVC Pipes and Fittings. Their products include varieties of CPVC products, uPVC products, HDPE products, Steel Pipes & Hollow Sections. Through the Open offer process, Mr. Sameer Gupta acquired 10,00,340 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up representing 20% of the total Issued and Subscribed Equity Share Capital of the Company at a price of Rs. 28 per fully paid up equity share and with the effective acquisition, he took over the management control of the Company during the year 2011.During the FY 2014-15, M/s. Apollo Pipes Limited became subsidiary company w.e.f. 14th November 2014 consequent upon acquisition of 50.96% equity shares by the Company. The subsidiary of the Company got amalgamated with it in 2017-18 and the Company had issued 60,32,702 equity shares pursuant to exchange ratio through the Scheme of Amalgamation to the shareholders of its subsidiary. In 2019-20, the Company acquired the Bangalore-based manufacturing unit of Kisan Moldings Limited. Sprawled over 7 acres of land, the unit has an installed capacity of the rest, of which 10,000 MTPA is for uPVC pipes and 2,000 MTPA is for cPVC pipes. The Company commenced operation at this unit in January, 2020, it initiated w
Read More
The Apollo Pipes Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹448 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Apollo Pipes Ltd is ₹1973.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Apollo Pipes Ltd is 66.47 and 2.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Apollo Pipes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Apollo Pipes Ltd is ₹452.7 and ₹798.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Apollo Pipes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.97%, 3 Years at -4.27%, 1 Year at -31.33%, 6 Month at -25.99%, 3 Month at -19.10% and 1 Month at -6.28%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.