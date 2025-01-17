Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.04
132.61
Op profit growth
33.7
202.98
EBIT growth
37.07
219.87
Net profit growth
57.86
-13.81
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
13.32
11.46
8.79
EBIT margin
11.5
9.65
7.02
Net profit margin
3.29
2.4
6.48
RoCE
30.05
22.15
RoNW
6
4.72
RoA
2.15
1.37
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
31.3
19.89
23.06
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
6.45
1.83
7.43
Book value per share
73.81
57.99
47.97
Valuation ratios
P/E
3.83
1.73
1.78
P/CEPS
18.6
18.81
5.54
P/B
1.62
0.59
0.85
EV/EBIDTA
6.17
3.46
12.38
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-34.85
-35.43
-31.88
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
48.51
43.12
Inventory days
27.71
33.82
Creditor days
-24.52
-17.75
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-7.74
-4.25
-2.21
Net debt / equity
0.51
1.11
1.75
Net debt / op. profit
0.59
1.34
5.33
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-74
-76.64
-80.88
Employee costs
-3.69
-3.22
-3.02
Other costs
-8.97
-8.67
-7.28
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.