iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Apollo Pipes Ltd Key Ratios

437.25
(1.76%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Apollo Pipes Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.04

132.61

Op profit growth

33.7

202.98

EBIT growth

37.07

219.87

Net profit growth

57.86

-13.81

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

13.32

11.46

8.79

EBIT margin

11.5

9.65

7.02

Net profit margin

3.29

2.4

6.48

RoCE

30.05

22.15

RoNW

6

4.72

RoA

2.15

1.37

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

31.3

19.89

23.06

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

6.45

1.83

7.43

Book value per share

73.81

57.99

47.97

Valuation ratios

P/E

3.83

1.73

1.78

P/CEPS

18.6

18.81

5.54

P/B

1.62

0.59

0.85

EV/EBIDTA

6.17

3.46

12.38

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-34.85

-35.43

-31.88

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

48.51

43.12

Inventory days

27.71

33.82

Creditor days

-24.52

-17.75

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-7.74

-4.25

-2.21

Net debt / equity

0.51

1.11

1.75

Net debt / op. profit

0.59

1.34

5.33

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-74

-76.64

-80.88

Employee costs

-3.69

-3.22

-3.02

Other costs

-8.97

-8.67

-7.28

Apollo Pipes : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Apollo Pipes Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.