Apollo Pipes Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
104.19
41.23
41.15
13.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
469.66
415.99
364.18
338.36
Net Worth
573.85
457.22
405.33
351.47
Minority Interest
Debt
61.55
43.72
38.72
62.94
Deferred Tax Liability Net
11.38
5.32
2.19
2.93
Total Liabilities
646.78
506.26
446.24
417.34
Fixed Assets
353.75
286.27
243.47
228.69
Intangible Assets
Investments
169.98
40.07
4.33
0.47
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.04
0.92
0.83
0.56
Networking Capital
101.52
144.23
155.81
115.38
Inventories
160.35
170.75
131.63
78.22
Inventory Days
55.1
Sundry Debtors
52.17
65.75
70.5
62.69
Debtor Days
44.16
Other Current Assets
66.95
64.35
52.13
51.96
Sundry Creditors
-116.71
-111.73
-54.99
-48.16
Creditor Days
33.93
Other Current Liabilities
-61.24
-44.89
-43.46
-29.33
Cash
20.49
34.77
41.8
72.22
Total Assets
646.78
506.26
446.24
417.32
