|Nov-2024
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Apr-2024
|Mar-2024
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
46.49%
45.89%
45.89%
48.31%
50.77%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
19.56%
21.06%
21.32%
18%
18.91%
Non-Institutions
33.55%
32.62%
32.36%
33.26%
29.87%
Total Non-Promoter
53.11%
53.69%
53.69%
51.27%
48.79%
Custodian
0.38%
0.41%
0.41%
0.41%
0.43%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
