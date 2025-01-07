Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
518.06
407.95
284.48
241.09
yoy growth (%)
26.99
43.4
17.99
0
Raw materials
-361.79
-288.78
-202.61
-175.68
As % of sales
69.83
70.78
71.22
72.86
Employee costs
-29.26
-26.39
-13.9
-8.82
As % of sales
5.64
6.46
4.88
3.66
Other costs
-52.75
-46.42
-35.08
-26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.18
11.37
12.33
10.78
Operating profit
74.25
46.35
32.87
30.58
OPM
14.33
11.36
11.55
12.68
Depreciation
-17.62
-12.69
-6.92
-4.67
Interest expense
-4.36
-6.06
-2.81
-3.45
Other income
8.41
10.13
8.11
1.6
Profit before tax
60.67
37.71
31.25
24.05
Taxes
-16.19
-9.19
-9.19
-8.36
Tax rate
-26.69
-24.36
-29.41
-34.78
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
44.47
28.52
22.05
15.68
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
44.47
28.52
22.05
15.68
yoy growth (%)
55.9
29.31
40.6
-13,801.17
NPM
8.58
6.99
7.75
6.5
