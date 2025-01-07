iifl-logo-icon 1
Apollo Pipes Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

450
(0.45%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

518.06

407.95

284.48

241.09

yoy growth (%)

26.99

43.4

17.99

0

Raw materials

-361.79

-288.78

-202.61

-175.68

As % of sales

69.83

70.78

71.22

72.86

Employee costs

-29.26

-26.39

-13.9

-8.82

As % of sales

5.64

6.46

4.88

3.66

Other costs

-52.75

-46.42

-35.08

-26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.18

11.37

12.33

10.78

Operating profit

74.25

46.35

32.87

30.58

OPM

14.33

11.36

11.55

12.68

Depreciation

-17.62

-12.69

-6.92

-4.67

Interest expense

-4.36

-6.06

-2.81

-3.45

Other income

8.41

10.13

8.11

1.6

Profit before tax

60.67

37.71

31.25

24.05

Taxes

-16.19

-9.19

-9.19

-8.36

Tax rate

-26.69

-24.36

-29.41

-34.78

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

44.47

28.52

22.05

15.68

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

44.47

28.52

22.05

15.68

yoy growth (%)

55.9

29.31

40.6

-13,801.17

NPM

8.58

6.99

7.75

6.5

