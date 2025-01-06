Apollo Pipes Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
60.67
37.71
31.25
24.05
Depreciation
-17.62
-12.69
-6.92
-4.67
Tax paid
-16.19
-9.19
-9.19
-8.36
Working capital
-33.69
-46.78
216.02
41.25
Other operating items
Operating
-6.85
-30.95
231.15
52.26
Capital expenditure
84.31
97.41
15.31
94.36
Free cash flow
77.45
66.45
246.46
146.62
Equity raised
587.29
369.19
160.53
75.11
Investing
0.1
-0.22
0.38
-9.7
Financing
-2.11
301.89
224.47
20.68
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
662.74
737.32
631.84
232.71
No Record Found
