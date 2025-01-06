iifl-logo-icon 1
Apollo Pipes Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

60.67

37.71

31.25

24.05

Depreciation

-17.62

-12.69

-6.92

-4.67

Tax paid

-16.19

-9.19

-9.19

-8.36

Working capital

-33.69

-46.78

216.02

41.25

Other operating items

Operating

-6.85

-30.95

231.15

52.26

Capital expenditure

84.31

97.41

15.31

94.36

Free cash flow

77.45

66.45

246.46

146.62

Equity raised

587.29

369.19

160.53

75.11

Investing

0.1

-0.22

0.38

-9.7

Financing

-2.11

301.89

224.47

20.68

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

662.74

737.32

631.84

232.71

