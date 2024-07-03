Apollo Pipes Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
Gross Sales
731.35
176.83
147.13
45.4
0.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
731.35
176.83
147.13
45.4
0.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.58
0.23
0.21
0.23
0
Total Income
734.93
177.06
147.34
45.63
0.54
Total Expenditure
660.92
155.06
131.35
43.06
0.12
PBIDT
74.01
22
15.99
2.57
0.41
Interest
3.59
3.01
3.75
1.25
0
PBDT
70.42
18.99
12.24
1.32
0.41
Depreciation
21.4
3.22
2.89
0.82
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
13.85
5.49
2.25
0.06
0.14
Deferred Tax
-0.75
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
35.92
10.28
7.1
0.44
0.28
Minority Interest After NP
0
5.09
3.52
0.32
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
35.92
5.2
3.58
0.12
0.28
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
35.92
5.2
3.58
0.12
0.28
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.13
10.4
7.16
0.24
0.56
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
39.33
5
5
5
5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
32,41,700
34,90,532
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
64.81
69.79
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
17,60,000
15,11,168
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
35.19
30.2
PBIDTM(%)
10.11
12.44
10.86
5.66
77.77
PBDTM(%)
9.62
10.73
8.31
2.9
77.77
PATM(%)
4.91
5.81
4.82
0.96
51.85
