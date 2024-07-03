iifl-logo-icon 1
Apollo Pipes Ltd Nine Monthly Results

438.65
(-2.48%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2016Dec-2015Dec-2014Dec-2013

Gross Sales

731.35

176.83

147.13

45.4

0.54

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

731.35

176.83

147.13

45.4

0.54

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.58

0.23

0.21

0.23

0

Total Income

734.93

177.06

147.34

45.63

0.54

Total Expenditure

660.92

155.06

131.35

43.06

0.12

PBIDT

74.01

22

15.99

2.57

0.41

Interest

3.59

3.01

3.75

1.25

0

PBDT

70.42

18.99

12.24

1.32

0.41

Depreciation

21.4

3.22

2.89

0.82

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

13.85

5.49

2.25

0.06

0.14

Deferred Tax

-0.75

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

35.92

10.28

7.1

0.44

0.28

Minority Interest After NP

0

5.09

3.52

0.32

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

35.92

5.2

3.58

0.12

0.28

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

35.92

5.2

3.58

0.12

0.28

EPS (Unit Curr.)

9.13

10.4

7.16

0.24

0.56

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

39.33

5

5

5

5

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

32,41,700

34,90,532

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

64.81

69.79

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

17,60,000

15,11,168

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

35.19

30.2

PBIDTM(%)

10.11

12.44

10.86

5.66

77.77

PBDTM(%)

9.62

10.73

8.31

2.9

77.77

PATM(%)

4.91

5.81

4.82

0.96

51.85

