Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 20,2024 Final Dividend @ 10% i.e. Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) per Share of Rs. 10/- each (Face Value) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, which shall be paid/ dispatched to the shareholders within 30 days of declaration and any further information in this regard including record date etc. shall be given to the stock exchanges in due course.