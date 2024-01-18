|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|20 May 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|18 Sep 2024
|1
|10
|Final
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 20,2024 Final Dividend @ 10% i.e. Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) per Share of Rs. 10/- each (Face Value) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, which shall be paid/ dispatched to the shareholders within 30 days of declaration and any further information in this regard including record date etc. shall be given to the stock exchanges in due course.
