Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Apollo Pipes Limited has informed the stock exchange regarding the allotment of 26,95,000 securities pursuant to Preferential Issue at its meeting held on November 06, 2024.

Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

Apollo Pipes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Apollo Pipes Limited has informed the exchanges regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on October 25, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024) Apollo Pipes Ltd has informed the exchange regarding a rectification letter filed towards the typographical error in Standalone Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Half year ended 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.11.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 20 Jul 2024

Apollo Pipes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended June 30 2024. Apollo Pipes Limited has informed the exchanges regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on July 29,2024. Financial Results for Quarter ended June 30,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 13 May 2024

Apollo Pipes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 312024 and Recommendation of Final Dividend on Equity Shares if any. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 20,2024 Final Dividend @ 10% i.e. Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) per Share of Rs. 10/- each (Face Value) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, which shall be paid/ dispatched to the shareholders within 30 days of declaration and any further information in this regard including record date etc. shall be given to the stock exchanges in due course. Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31,2024 Commissioning of New Manufacturing Plant in Mirzapur, U.P (near Varanasi) Adoption of New Line of Business. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.05.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Mar 2024 4 Mar 2024

Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors of Apollo Pipes Limited held on 4th March, 2024.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 9 Feb 2024

Apollo Pipes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a proposal for strategic investment in Kisan Mouldings Limited a BSE Listed Company upto an extent of ?125 crore pursuant to a proposal for fund raising options received from the said company for the purpose of repayment of bank loans and other dues. Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors of Apollo Pipes Limited (Company) in accordance with Regulation 30 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

