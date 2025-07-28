iifl-logo

Renol Polychem Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Renol Polychem Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Renol Polychem Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

29 Jul, 2025|02:22 PM
No Record Found
Share Price

Renol Polychem Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024

Equity Capital

5.49

Preference Capital

0

Reserves

3.2

Net Worth

8.69

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Renol Polychem Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,318.1

65.4654,851.47177.360.792,609.21392.51

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,440.3

68.3338,691.461900.261,542.3133.8

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

208.25

28.4112,921.43150.261.721,171.8196.35

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,111

89.0710,319.9533.480.14420.55184.26

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

448.3

58.3710,173.2350.030.56712.3383.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Renol Polychem Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Bhaveshbhai Mansukhbhai Harsoda

Executive Director

Naitik Bhaveshbhai Harsoda

Independent Director

Anandbhai Nalinbhai Pathak

Independent Director

Nikita Gaurav Tank

Non Executive Director

Anjali Hukambhai Jeshani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankur Rastogi

Registered Office

307 Sanskar Heights Nr.RA Circ,

150 FT Ring Road Mavdi,

Gujarat - 360004

Tel: +91 97237 80726

Website: http://www.renolenterprise.com

Email: compliance@renolpolychem.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Renol Polychem Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Renol Polychem Ltd share price today?

The Renol Polychem Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Renol Polychem Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Renol Polychem Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 29 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Renol Polychem Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Renol Polychem Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 29 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Renol Polychem Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Renol Polychem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Renol Polychem Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 29 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Renol Polychem Ltd?

Renol Polychem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Renol Polychem Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Renol Polychem Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Renol Polychem Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.