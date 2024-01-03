Renol Polychem Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
5.49
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
3.2
Net Worth
8.69
Minority Interest
Debt
2.58
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
Total Liabilities
11.27
Fixed Assets
0.39
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
Networking Capital
9.83
Inventories
6.92
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
6.2
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.93
Sundry Creditors
-2.26
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.96
Cash
1.01
Total Assets
11.27
