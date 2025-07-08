iifl-logo
Tulsi Extrusions Ltd Share Price Live

0.45
(-10.00%)
Jul 15, 2019|03:16:26 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.45
  • Day's High0.5
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.5
  • Day's Low0.45
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-23.14
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.24
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Tulsi Extrusions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

0.45

Prev. Close

0.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.5

Day's Low

0.45

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-23.14

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.24

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Tulsi Extrusions Ltd Corporate Action

6 Feb 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Tulsi Extrusions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Tulsi Extrusions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:22 AM
Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 25.87%

Non-Promoter- 0.72%

Institutions: 0.71%

Non-Institutions: 73.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tulsi Extrusions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

27.49

27.49

27.49

27.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-79.02

-69.64

-56.84

27.3

Net Worth

-51.53

-42.15

-29.35

54.79

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

63.31

57.32

88.19

81.38

yoy growth (%)

10.43

-34.99

8.36

-99.99

Raw materials

-47.48

-46.29

-71.91

-84.31

As % of sales

74.99

80.74

81.53

103.59

Employee costs

-5.54

-5.37

-6.75

-9.42

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-8.78

-12.61

-63.86

-83.83

Depreciation

-6.27

-6.85

-7.01

-6.12

Tax paid

-0.6

-0.18

-0.96

-0.92

Working capital

-2.54

-2.11

-19.37

-60.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.43

-34.99

8.36

-56.18

Op profit growth

-95.24

-86.63

-31.18

-389.11

EBIT growth

-37.77

-74.88

-26.06

-451.18

Net profit growth

-26.71

-84.78

-8.07

-4,241.45

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Gross Sales

81.38

194.82

192.71

157.87

109.93

Excise Duty

0

0

6.98

0

0

Net Sales

81.38

194.82

185.73

157.87

109.93

Other Operating Income

1.33

3.11

2.05

1.21

0.74

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Tulsi Extrusions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,196.1

62.0453,313.18261.630.813,027.07392.51

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,486

70.6439,999.711900.251,542.3133.8

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

206.18

28.2112,831.46150.261.731,171.8196.35

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,229.9

92.7810,903.933.480.13420.55184.26

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

434.75

56.639,869.1550.030.57712.3383.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tulsi Extrusions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Jaiprakash B Kabra

Chairman & Managing Director

Sanjay Kumar Taparia

Independent Director

Vivek Pingle

Independent Director

Chetna Rajendra Nannavare

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Parvesh Kumar

Director

Mahendra M Chordia

Independent Director

Umang Mitul Mehta

Independent Director

Deep Shailesh Lakhani

Registered Office

No 99 MIDC Area,

Maharashtra - 425003

Tel: 91-257-2272732/2212276

Website: http://www.tulsigroup.com

Email: contact@tulsigroup.biz

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Tulsi Extrusions Limited was incorporated as a private limited company on September 16, 1994 under the name and style of Tulsi Extrusions Private Limited. Later the company was converted to a public l...
Reports by Tulsi Extrusions Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Tulsi Extrusions Ltd share price today?

The Tulsi Extrusions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tulsi Extrusions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tulsi Extrusions Ltd is ₹1.24 Cr. as of 15 Jul ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tulsi Extrusions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tulsi Extrusions Ltd is 0 and 0.05 as of 15 Jul ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tulsi Extrusions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tulsi Extrusions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tulsi Extrusions Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 15 Jul ‘19

What is the CAGR of Tulsi Extrusions Ltd?

Tulsi Extrusions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -38.32%, 3 Years at -52.62%, 1 Year at -58.33%, 6 Month at -23.08%, 3 Month at -16.67% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tulsi Extrusions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tulsi Extrusions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

