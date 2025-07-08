Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlastic products
Open₹0.45
Prev. Close₹0.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.5
Day's Low₹0.45
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-23.14
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.24
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
27.49
27.49
27.49
27.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-79.02
-69.64
-56.84
27.3
Net Worth
-51.53
-42.15
-29.35
54.79
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
63.31
57.32
88.19
81.38
yoy growth (%)
10.43
-34.99
8.36
-99.99
Raw materials
-47.48
-46.29
-71.91
-84.31
As % of sales
74.99
80.74
81.53
103.59
Employee costs
-5.54
-5.37
-6.75
-9.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-8.78
-12.61
-63.86
-83.83
Depreciation
-6.27
-6.85
-7.01
-6.12
Tax paid
-0.6
-0.18
-0.96
-0.92
Working capital
-2.54
-2.11
-19.37
-60.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.43
-34.99
8.36
-56.18
Op profit growth
-95.24
-86.63
-31.18
-389.11
EBIT growth
-37.77
-74.88
-26.06
-451.18
Net profit growth
-26.71
-84.78
-8.07
-4,241.45
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
81.38
194.82
192.71
157.87
109.93
Excise Duty
0
0
6.98
0
0
Net Sales
81.38
194.82
185.73
157.87
109.93
Other Operating Income
1.33
3.11
2.05
1.21
0.74
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,196.1
|62.04
|53,313.18
|261.63
|0.81
|3,027.07
|392.51
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,486
|70.64
|39,999.71
|190
|0.25
|1,542.3
|133.8
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
206.18
|28.21
|12,831.46
|150.26
|1.73
|1,171.81
|96.35
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,229.9
|92.78
|10,903.9
|33.48
|0.13
|420.55
|184.26
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
434.75
|56.63
|9,869.15
|50.03
|0.57
|712.33
|83.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Jaiprakash B Kabra
Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjay Kumar Taparia
Independent Director
Vivek Pingle
Independent Director
Chetna Rajendra Nannavare
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Parvesh Kumar
Director
Mahendra M Chordia
Independent Director
Umang Mitul Mehta
Independent Director
Deep Shailesh Lakhani
No 99 MIDC Area,
Maharashtra - 425003
Tel: 91-257-2272732/2212276
Website: http://www.tulsigroup.com
Email: contact@tulsigroup.biz
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Tulsi Extrusions Limited was incorporated as a private limited company on September 16, 1994 under the name and style of Tulsi Extrusions Private Limited. Later the company was converted to a public l...
Reports by Tulsi Extrusions Ltd
