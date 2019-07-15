iifl-logo
Tulsi Extrusions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.45
(-10.00%)
Jul 15, 2019

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

63.31

57.32

88.19

81.38

yoy growth (%)

10.43

-34.99

8.36

-99.99

Raw materials

-47.48

-46.29

-71.91

-84.31

As % of sales

74.99

80.74

81.53

103.59

Employee costs

-5.54

-5.37

-6.75

-9.42

As % of sales

8.76

9.36

7.65

11.57

Other costs

-10.54

-11.1

-50.25

-46.83

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.65

19.37

56.98

57.54

Operating profit

-0.25

-5.44

-40.72

-59.18

OPM

-0.4

-9.49

-46.17

-72.71

Depreciation

-6.27

-6.85

-7.01

-6.12

Interest expense

-1.38

-0.73

-16.55

-19.84

Other income

-0.86

0.41

0.43

1.32

Profit before tax

-8.78

-12.61

-63.86

-83.83

Taxes

-0.6

-0.18

-0.96

-0.92

Tax rate

6.85

1.47

1.51

1.09

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-9.38

-12.8

-64.82

-84.75

Exceptional items

0

0

-19.3

-6.77

Net profit

-9.38

-12.8

-84.13

-91.52

yoy growth (%)

-26.71

-84.78

-8.07

-100

NPM

-14.81

-22.32

-95.39

-112.46

