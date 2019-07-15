Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
63.31
57.32
88.19
81.38
yoy growth (%)
10.43
-34.99
8.36
-99.99
Raw materials
-47.48
-46.29
-71.91
-84.31
As % of sales
74.99
80.74
81.53
103.59
Employee costs
-5.54
-5.37
-6.75
-9.42
As % of sales
8.76
9.36
7.65
11.57
Other costs
-10.54
-11.1
-50.25
-46.83
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.65
19.37
56.98
57.54
Operating profit
-0.25
-5.44
-40.72
-59.18
OPM
-0.4
-9.49
-46.17
-72.71
Depreciation
-6.27
-6.85
-7.01
-6.12
Interest expense
-1.38
-0.73
-16.55
-19.84
Other income
-0.86
0.41
0.43
1.32
Profit before tax
-8.78
-12.61
-63.86
-83.83
Taxes
-0.6
-0.18
-0.96
-0.92
Tax rate
6.85
1.47
1.51
1.09
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-9.38
-12.8
-64.82
-84.75
Exceptional items
0
0
-19.3
-6.77
Net profit
-9.38
-12.8
-84.13
-91.52
yoy growth (%)
-26.71
-84.78
-8.07
-100
NPM
-14.81
-22.32
-95.39
-112.46
