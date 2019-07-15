iifl-logo
Tulsi Extrusions Ltd Key Ratios

0.45
(-10.00%)
Jul 15, 2019|03:16:26 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.89

Op profit growth

1.48

EBIT growth

6.54

Net profit growth

3.89

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

10.66

11.02

EBIT margin

9.96

9.81

Net profit margin

1.17

1.18

RoCE

6.35

RoNW

0.38

RoA

0.18

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.83

0.8

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.79

-0.76

Book value per share

55.53

52.5

Valuation ratios

P/E

7.37

10.51

P/CEPS

-7.74

-11.05

P/B

0.11

0.16

EV/EBIDTA

7.07

6.85

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-34.03

-28.6

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

145.38

Inventory days

176.77

Creditor days

-78.47

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.21

-1.2

Net debt / equity

0.99

0.91

Net debt / op. profit

7.32

6.41

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-65.35

-66.34

Employee costs

-5.35

-4.73

Other costs

-18.61

-17.89

