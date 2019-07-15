Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.89
Op profit growth
1.48
EBIT growth
6.54
Net profit growth
3.89
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
10.66
11.02
EBIT margin
9.96
9.81
Net profit margin
1.17
1.18
RoCE
6.35
RoNW
0.38
RoA
0.18
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.83
0.8
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.79
-0.76
Book value per share
55.53
52.5
Valuation ratios
P/E
7.37
10.51
P/CEPS
-7.74
-11.05
P/B
0.11
0.16
EV/EBIDTA
7.07
6.85
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-34.03
-28.6
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
145.38
Inventory days
176.77
Creditor days
-78.47
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.21
-1.2
Net debt / equity
0.99
0.91
Net debt / op. profit
7.32
6.41
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-65.35
-66.34
Employee costs
-5.35
-4.73
Other costs
-18.61
-17.89
