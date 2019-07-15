Tulsi Extrusions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
27.49
27.49
27.49
27.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-79.02
-69.64
-56.84
27.3
Net Worth
-51.53
-42.15
-29.35
54.79
Minority Interest
Debt
213.84
215.83
218.73
203.24
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.07
6.47
6.28
5.71
Total Liabilities
169.38
180.15
195.66
263.74
Fixed Assets
92.14
100.15
112.15
132.7
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.19
4.11
4.12
31.2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
72.05
73.68
76.34
95.29
Inventories
21.86
22.88
21.26
70.42
Inventory Days
126.02
145.67
87.99
315.82
Sundry Debtors
66.57
64.04
64.97
36.08
Debtor Days
383.78
407.72
268.89
161.81
Other Current Assets
8.09
8.87
9.54
13.79
Sundry Creditors
-19.68
-18.49
-16.14
-22.57
Creditor Days
113.45
117.72
66.79
101.22
Other Current Liabilities
-4.79
-3.62
-3.29
-2.43
Cash
1
2.21
3.05
4.55
Total Assets
169.38
180.15
195.66
263.74
