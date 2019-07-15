iifl-logo
Tulsi Extrusions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.45
(-10.00%)
Jul 15, 2019

Tulsi Extrusions FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-8.78

-12.61

-63.86

-83.83

Depreciation

-6.27

-6.85

-7.01

-6.12

Tax paid

-0.6

-0.18

-0.96

-0.92

Working capital

-2.54

-2.11

-19.37

-60.04

Other operating items

Operating

-18.19

-21.76

-91.21

-150.92

Capital expenditure

-1.99

0.27

1.67

51.13

Free cash flow

-20.18

-21.49

-89.53

-99.79

Equity raised

-139.27

-113.67

54.59

235.69

Investing

0.08

0

-27.08

0.93

Financing

21.61

22.4

34.31

56.44

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-137.77

-112.78

-27.71

193.27

