Tulsi Extrusions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-8.78
-12.61
-63.86
-83.83
Depreciation
-6.27
-6.85
-7.01
-6.12
Tax paid
-0.6
-0.18
-0.96
-0.92
Working capital
-2.54
-2.11
-19.37
-60.04
Other operating items
Operating
-18.19
-21.76
-91.21
-150.92
Capital expenditure
-1.99
0.27
1.67
51.13
Free cash flow
-20.18
-21.49
-89.53
-99.79
Equity raised
-139.27
-113.67
54.59
235.69
Investing
0.08
0
-27.08
0.93
Financing
21.61
22.4
34.31
56.44
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-137.77
-112.78
-27.71
193.27
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.