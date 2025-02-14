|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2025
|6 Feb 2025
|TULSI EXTRUSIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve TTULSI EXTRUSIONS LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended December 31 2024. The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended December 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|14 Nov 2024
|Financial Result for the Quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024
|Board Meeting
|27 Aug 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|TULSI EXTRUSIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 and other business(s). The Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held on Tuesday, 27th August, 2024 (i.e. Today), which commenced at 05:00 P.M. and concluded at 5:40 P.M. inter-alia, considered and approved the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|TULSI EXTRUSIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 inter alia to consider the following: To consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. The Board of Directors at their meeting held today have, inter alia, approved the audited standalone financial results for the year ended 31st March 2024
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.