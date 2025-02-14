Board Meeting 14 Feb 2025 6 Feb 2025

TULSI EXTRUSIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve TTULSI EXTRUSIONS LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended December 31 2024. The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended December 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 14 Nov 2024

Financial Result for the Quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024

Board Meeting 27 Aug 2024 20 Aug 2024

TULSI EXTRUSIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 and other business(s). The Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held on Tuesday, 27th August, 2024 (i.e. Today), which commenced at 05:00 P.M. and concluded at 5:40 P.M. inter-alia, considered and approved the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.08.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024