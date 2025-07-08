Tulsi Extrusions Ltd Summary

Tulsi Extrusions Limited was incorporated as a private limited company on September 16, 1994 under the name and style of Tulsi Extrusions Private Limited. Later the company was converted to a public limited company in June 5, 1995. The company has marketing and distribution network in the State of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Rajasthan and West Bengal for Agriculture PVC Pipes & Fitting. Subsequently the application of these agricultural PVC Pipes has been extended to various sectors like Potable Water Supply Schemes, Sewerage and Drainage systems. The company is having all Modern Plant & Machinery along with in-house laboratory with modern testing equipments to manufacture its products and it is an ISO 9001-2000 company. Products of the company are in wide range, such as SWR Pipes, Rigid PVC Pipes, LLDPE Pipes, ASTM Pipes, Casing and Screen Pipes and HDPE Pipes under the brand name Tulsi. The companys manufacturing units are situated in the three different locations in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Jalgaon, and Maharashtra. All of these units are equipped to individually produce different products and also all the units of the company are equipped to supply major required dimensions of PVC pipes and have standard outputs. The machinery and equipments installed at 3 manufacturing units of the company comprise of extrusion machines, pulverizers, grinders, mixtures, cutters, cooling towers, transformer, trolley and any other such machinery for the normal production of PVC pipes of different quality and sizes. To check the quality of the output and also for the development of new products and mixtures the company having Testing machines such as Hydraulic long term testing Machine, Tensile testing machines, Impact Testing machine, Opacity testing machines, Vicat softe ning testing machines. The company have at present branch offices at Mumbai, Raipur, Jaipur and Kolkata on leave and license agreement, in view of speedy delivery and to fulfill the smallest order in time. Further, C&F agent at Indore. These branch offices, including C&F agent are involved in marketing & distribution pf the companys products and are also engaged in trading of the same. Tulsi Extrusions plans to purchase offices on own to ensure stability at these locations. For maintain the quality, the company with its advanced equipments belonging to the category of state of the art technology and trained personnel in quality assurance department, has its own laboratory with a vast range of test facilities where the pipes are tested as per IS: 4985-2000 before it is sent to yard for storage. In the fiscal year 1994-95, the company initiated the first manufacturing unit at Jalgaon and in the fiscal year 1995-96 the unit commenced commercial production for manufacture of various types of PVC pipes and fabricated fittings. The company purchased its first machinery during the year 1995-96 with an installed capacity of 1,440 metric tonnes. Subsequently in the fiscal year 1996-97, machinery was purchased and the installed capacity was increased to 3,000 metric tonnes. In the fiscal year 2005-06, the company had taken over the specified assets and liabilities of M/s. Tulsi Pipe Industries (a partnership firm) with an objective to consolidate the business operations. During the year 2006-07, additional machinery was added for ASTM plumbing pipes, which broadened the companys product portfolio. Further, also procured one elastomeric sealing machine along with mandrels enabling to manufacture elastomeric sealing pipes. During the said year, the company took the specified assets and liabilities of Gopal Extrusions Private Limited and Narvada Industries located at MIDC, Jalgaon, Maharashtra to manufacture LLDPE pipes, HDPE pipes and PVC fabricated fittings. The Products, which is offered by the company is used in irrigation sector, industrial sector, infrastructure and housing sector. Tulsi Extrusions Limited is running with the expectation of this range of products would allow the existing customers to source most of their product requirements from a single vendor and also enable to expand the companys business from existing customers, as well as address a larger base of potential new customers.