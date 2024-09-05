Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlastic products
Open₹245.18
Prev. Close₹245.16
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹245.18
Day's Low₹245.18
52 Week's High₹248.2
52 Week's Low₹182.3
Book Value₹226.66
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.71
P/E14.63
EPS16.76
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.6
0.6
0.6
0.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.37
11.56
9.89
9.14
Net Worth
12.97
12.16
10.49
9.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3.56
4.99
5.95
6.51
yoy growth (%)
-28.66
-16.12
-8.59
-7.62
Raw materials
-2.02
-2.57
-3.31
-3.71
As % of sales
56.71
51.59
55.56
57.05
Employee costs
-0.37
-0.5
-0.47
-0.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.45
0.77
0.84
1.27
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.3
-0.3
-0.31
Tax paid
-0.1
-0.24
-0.19
-0.31
Working capital
0.15
-2
0.62
1.63
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-28.66
-16.12
-8.59
-7.62
Op profit growth
-50.27
-32.71
-23.93
-21.27
EBIT growth
-44.24
-17.29
-27.3
-23.06
Net profit growth
-33.65
-20.24
-31.65
-13.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,615.15
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,621.6
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.6
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,651.8
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.95
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Vaishali Chaudhry
Director & Chief Executive Off
Chaitanya Chaudhry
Independent Director
Anil Kumar Sharma
Independent Director
Rajeev Kumar Singhal
Company Secretary
Sunil Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Niraj Ispat Industries Ltd
Summary
Niraj Ispat Industries Limited was incorporated on 19 August, 1985. The Company carries on the business of manufacturing of polyester buttons in two or four thread holes. Used in dresses, sweaters, pouches and shirts, these buttons can be availed in a variety of colors, sizes and designs. Due to their numerous advantages, these buttons are widely acknowledged in residential and commercial sectors. The Company is offering these polyester buttons to our clients at cost-effective prices. At vendors end, these buttons are designed using remarkable quality of materials that are procured from certified sources of the market. To ensure flawlessness, these buttons are comprehensively checked on various parameters by the team.
Read More
The Niraj Ispat Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹245.18 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Niraj Ispat Industries Ltd is ₹14.71 Cr. as of 23 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Niraj Ispat Industries Ltd is 14.63 and 1.08 as of 23 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Niraj Ispat Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Niraj Ispat Industries Ltd is ₹182.3 and ₹248.2 as of 23 Dec ‘24
Niraj Ispat Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 34.49%, 6 Month at 31.95%, 3 Month at 20.06% and 1 Month at 27.33%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.