Niraj Ispat Industries Ltd Share Price

245.18
(0.01%)
Dec 23, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open245.18
  • Day's High245.18
  • 52 Wk High248.2
  • Prev. Close245.16
  • Day's Low245.18
  • 52 Wk Low 182.3
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E14.63
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value226.66
  • EPS16.76
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.71
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Niraj Ispat Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Niraj Ispat Industries Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Niraj Ispat Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

View More

Niraj Ispat Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:49 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.42%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.42%

Non-Promoter- 25.57%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Niraj Ispat Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.6

0.6

0.6

0.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.37

11.56

9.89

9.14

Net Worth

12.97

12.16

10.49

9.74

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

3.56

4.99

5.95

6.51

yoy growth (%)

-28.66

-16.12

-8.59

-7.62

Raw materials

-2.02

-2.57

-3.31

-3.71

As % of sales

56.71

51.59

55.56

57.05

Employee costs

-0.37

-0.5

-0.47

-0.48

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.45

0.77

0.84

1.27

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.3

-0.3

-0.31

Tax paid

-0.1

-0.24

-0.19

-0.31

Working capital

0.15

-2

0.62

1.63

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-28.66

-16.12

-8.59

-7.62

Op profit growth

-50.27

-32.71

-23.93

-21.27

EBIT growth

-44.24

-17.29

-27.3

-23.06

Net profit growth

-33.65

-20.24

-31.65

-13.48

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Niraj Ispat Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,615.15

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,621.6

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.6

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,651.8

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.95

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Niraj Ispat Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Vaishali Chaudhry

Director & Chief Executive Off

Chaitanya Chaudhry

Independent Director

Anil Kumar Sharma

Independent Director

Rajeev Kumar Singhal

Company Secretary

Sunil Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Niraj Ispat Industries Ltd

Summary

Niraj Ispat Industries Limited was incorporated on 19 August, 1985. The Company carries on the business of manufacturing of polyester buttons in two or four thread holes. Used in dresses, sweaters, pouches and shirts, these buttons can be availed in a variety of colors, sizes and designs. Due to their numerous advantages, these buttons are widely acknowledged in residential and commercial sectors. The Company is offering these polyester buttons to our clients at cost-effective prices. At vendors end, these buttons are designed using remarkable quality of materials that are procured from certified sources of the market. To ensure flawlessness, these buttons are comprehensively checked on various parameters by the team.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Niraj Ispat Industries Ltd share price today?

The Niraj Ispat Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹245.18 today.

What is the Market Cap of Niraj Ispat Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Niraj Ispat Industries Ltd is ₹14.71 Cr. as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Niraj Ispat Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Niraj Ispat Industries Ltd is 14.63 and 1.08 as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Niraj Ispat Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Niraj Ispat Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Niraj Ispat Industries Ltd is ₹182.3 and ₹248.2 as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Niraj Ispat Industries Ltd?

Niraj Ispat Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 34.49%, 6 Month at 31.95%, 3 Month at 20.06% and 1 Month at 27.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Niraj Ispat Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Niraj Ispat Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.43 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.57 %

