Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

NIRAJ ISPAT INDUSTRIES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 13-Nov-2024 to consider and approve the Half Yearly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business. Niraj Ispat Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Niraj Ispat Industries Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Niraj Ispat Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 20 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Niraj Ispat Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024