Niraj Ispat Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

245.18
(0.01%)
Dec 23, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

3.56

4.99

5.95

6.51

yoy growth (%)

-28.66

-16.12

-8.59

-7.62

Raw materials

-2.02

-2.57

-3.31

-3.71

As % of sales

56.71

51.59

55.56

57.05

Employee costs

-0.37

-0.5

-0.47

-0.48

As % of sales

10.55

10.05

7.95

7.49

Other costs

-0.85

-1.29

-1.25

-1.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.07

25.94

21.01

16.85

Operating profit

0.3

0.61

0.92

1.21

OPM

8.64

12.4

15.46

18.58

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.3

-0.3

-0.31

Interest expense

-0.05

-0.13

-0.25

-0.24

Other income

0.48

0.59

0.48

0.61

Profit before tax

0.45

0.77

0.84

1.27

Taxes

-0.1

-0.24

-0.19

-0.31

Tax rate

-23.87

-32.24

-22.62

-24.66

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.34

0.52

0.65

0.95

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.34

0.52

0.65

0.95

yoy growth (%)

-33.65

-20.24

-31.65

-13.48

NPM

9.73

10.46

11

14.71

