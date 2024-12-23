Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3.56
4.99
5.95
6.51
yoy growth (%)
-28.66
-16.12
-8.59
-7.62
Raw materials
-2.02
-2.57
-3.31
-3.71
As % of sales
56.71
51.59
55.56
57.05
Employee costs
-0.37
-0.5
-0.47
-0.48
As % of sales
10.55
10.05
7.95
7.49
Other costs
-0.85
-1.29
-1.25
-1.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.07
25.94
21.01
16.85
Operating profit
0.3
0.61
0.92
1.21
OPM
8.64
12.4
15.46
18.58
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.3
-0.3
-0.31
Interest expense
-0.05
-0.13
-0.25
-0.24
Other income
0.48
0.59
0.48
0.61
Profit before tax
0.45
0.77
0.84
1.27
Taxes
-0.1
-0.24
-0.19
-0.31
Tax rate
-23.87
-32.24
-22.62
-24.66
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.34
0.52
0.65
0.95
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.34
0.52
0.65
0.95
yoy growth (%)
-33.65
-20.24
-31.65
-13.48
NPM
9.73
10.46
11
14.71
