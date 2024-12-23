Niraj Ispat Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.45
0.77
0.84
1.27
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.3
-0.3
-0.31
Tax paid
-0.1
-0.24
-0.19
-0.31
Working capital
0.15
-2
0.62
1.63
Other operating items
Operating
0.22
-1.78
0.97
2.27
Capital expenditure
0.02
0.91
-0.79
-3.63
Free cash flow
0.25
-0.87
0.18
-1.35
Equity raised
17.58
16.53
15.22
13.3
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
6.54
9.78
12.65
7.77
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
24.37
25.44
28.05
19.71
