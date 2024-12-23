iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Niraj Ispat Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

245.18
(0.01%)
Dec 23, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Niraj Ispat Industries Ltd

Niraj Ispat Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.45

0.77

0.84

1.27

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.3

-0.3

-0.31

Tax paid

-0.1

-0.24

-0.19

-0.31

Working capital

0.15

-2

0.62

1.63

Other operating items

Operating

0.22

-1.78

0.97

2.27

Capital expenditure

0.02

0.91

-0.79

-3.63

Free cash flow

0.25

-0.87

0.18

-1.35

Equity raised

17.58

16.53

15.22

13.3

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

6.54

9.78

12.65

7.77

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

24.37

25.44

28.05

19.71

Niraj Ispat Industries Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Niraj Ispat Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.