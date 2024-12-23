To The Members of

NIRAJ ISPAT INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements ofNiruj Ispat Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement pf Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended and Noted to the Financial Statements including a summary of significant accounting policies anti other explanatory information (hereinafter referred lo as the "financial statements7).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to usT the uforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in enmbrmiry with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the stale of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income. Its cash Hows and changes in equity for the year ended on that dale.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the on Auditing (SAs), as specified andcr section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities lor the Audi; of the Ind AS Financial Statements1 section of our report. We are independent of the Germany In accordance with the Code of Ethics1 issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that arc relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAls Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements for the financial ended March 31, 2024, These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter Is provided in that context.

We have determined die matters described below to be the key auditto be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Ind AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion! on the accompanying Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the Key Audit Matter I. Properly, Plant & Equipment and Capital Work m progress i Valuation and existence of property, plant and equipment including assessment useful lives and residual value. Property, plant and equipment represents a significant proportion of the Companys asset base. The estimates and assumptions made to determine the carrying amounts, including whether and when to capitalize or expense certain costs, and the determination of depreciation charges are material to the Companys financial position and performance, The charges in respect of periodic depreciation are derived after estimating an assets expected useful life and the expected residual value. Changes to assets dairying amounts, expected useful lives or residual value could result in a material impact on the financial statements and hence considered as key audit matter. Our audit procedures included the following: Our audit approach consisted evaluation of design and implementation of controls, and testing the operating effectiveness of the internal controls over valuation of property, plant and equipment and review of useful Jives; Periodic physical verification of property, plant and equipment for adequacy and appropriateness of the accounting and disclosure by the Management; • We obtained an understanding of the Companys capitalization policy and assessed for compliance with the relevant accounting standards; • We carried out substantive tests on random sampling for all the major additions, deletions to the assets by applying all the characteristics of capital expenditure, proper classification of the same, with reference to the companys policy and accounting standards; • We obtained an understanding on management assessment relating to progress of projects and their intention to bring the asset to its intended use. • We obtained certificates relating to useful lives of assets where, required.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible lor the other information. The other in format j on comprises the information included In the Annual report, hut docs not include the Ind AS financial statements artd our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements docs not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon*

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated* If. based on the woric we have performed, we aonclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact* We have nothing to report in this regard*

Responsibility of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the jlnd AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors i*s responsible for the matters slated in Section ljj4{5) of the Companies Act, 2015 ("the Act*1) with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in the equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including th: Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act read vjnth the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appopriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, tint were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, rclcvanl to the preparation and presentation of the ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and arc free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error*

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements* management is responsible for assessing the Company^ ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basts of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic altematt\4 hut to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities Fur The Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives arc to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, hut is not a guarantee that an audit conducted In accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements arise from fraud or or and are considered material i? individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis or these lnd AS financial statements*

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs. we exercise professional judgment and professional skepticism throughout the audit* We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement or the hid AS (mandat statements, whether duo to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion* The risk of not deleting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions* misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order tc design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances* Under section 143 3X*) of the Act, wc are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the) has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls,

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management,

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainly exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or. If such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are hosed on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue us to going concent.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the lnd AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the lnd AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that wc identify during our audit,

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that wfo have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with djem all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards,

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we deiermhe those matters that were of most significance in the audit of die Ind AS financial statement for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated In our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies {Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (II) of section 143 of ihe Act, and on the basis of such checks of the books and record of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us we give in ‘Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order,

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kepi by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, The Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the statement of Cash Flow and Statement of Changes In Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account,

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31. 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024, from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B41 to this report.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included m the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16} of the Act, as amended* In our opinion and to the best of out information and according 10 the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the ytar is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Acl;

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014, as amended, in our opinion imd to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us :

(i) Thu Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind AS financial statements.

(ii) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amount, required lo be transferred, IP the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

(iv) (a) The Management has represented that, lo the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 34 lo the financial statements, no fund have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by ibe Company to or In any other persons) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries,

(b) The Management has represented, that, lo the best of its knowledge and belief os disclosed in Note 34 to the financial statements, no funds haje been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, ^end or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whaLsoevg " by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on ihe audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause

(i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis^tatement.

(v) Based on our examination, which included lest checks, the Company hits used accounting soflwure for maintaining its books of account for ihc financial year ended 3111 March 2034 which did not has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same was not operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the accounting software.

As proviso 1o Rule 3(1) of die Companies (Accounts) Rules. 2014 is applicable from 01u April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of tbe Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules. 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements lor record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31>1 March 2024.

For SANJEEV ANAND & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 00717JC (Sunlit Gupta) Partner M.NO. 423453 LOIN 24423453BKBX N01610

ANNEXURE 4B? TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements* section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Control Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies act, 2013 (‘the Act1)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Niiiy Ispat Industries Limited ("the Company") as on March 3l? 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the ‘Guidance Note*). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls the were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its asset, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of the reliable financial information? us required under the Companies Act 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about either adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial control system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness, Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing Ihc risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk, Tbe procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including tbe assessment of the risks of material misstatement of Ihc financial statements? whether due to fraud ar error* I

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting,

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls (her Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference lo these financial statements is u process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to the financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain lo the maintenance of records that in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company: (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions arc recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with general accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud muy occur and not be delected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference Lo these financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may dererioraie.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us. the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31. 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For SANJEEV ANAND & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 007171C (Sumil Gupta) Partner M.NO. 423453 I JOIN 24423 453 B K BXNO 1610

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS1 REPORT

(Referred lo in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Requirement section of our report of even dale)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided lo lis by the

Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

1. (a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars* including details and situation of property, plant & equipment, capital work-in progress,

(b) The Company has a regular programme for physical verification in phased periodic manner, which, in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification,

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the record examined by us and based on the examination of registered sales deed/ conveyance deed / transfer deed provided to us, wc report that the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properly of land and acquired building which are freehold, arc held in the mime of the Company as at the balance shed.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment during the year,

(e) No proceedings have been initialed daring the year or are pending against the Company as al March 31, 2024 for bolding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder,

2, (a) As explained to us. the inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management al reasonable intervals except for inventories lying with third parties where confirmations have been received by the management. In our opinion and based on information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of Ibc Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verified of inventories / alternate procedures performed as applicable, when compared with the books of account.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements comprising stock and book debt statements, filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters.

3, According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made any investment in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advance in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act

4. In cur opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees und securities, as applicable.

5. The company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 75 of the i Act and the Companies (Acceptance of deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (v) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

6. As explained to us, the Central Government of India has not specified the main ter PPCC of cost records under sub section (i) of section 148 of the Act for any products of the Company, Therefore the provisions of clause 3(vi) of the order are not applicable.

7. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dies:

(i) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees slate insurance, Income tux, goods and service tax, duty of customs, cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it with appropriate authorities,

(ii) There are no undisputed amounts payable in rasped of provident fund, employees1 state insurance. Income tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, cess and any other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

8. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

9. (a) in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to the banks and financial institutions.

(b) The Company has not been declared wlllul defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were, applied hy the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term hasis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company, :

(e) On an overall examination of the financial slatements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, an associate or a joint venture

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities he Id in its subsidiaries or joint ventures or associate com panics,

10. (a) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or fiirthtr public ofler (Including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable

(b) The Company has not made private placement of shares during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable,

11 (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit,

(h) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section I4lj of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year ajid upto the date of this report.

(c) As Auditor, we did not receive any whistle-blower complaint during the year,

12, In our opinion, the Company is not a nidhi company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the order are not applicable

13, According to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and IBS of the Companies Act 2013 where applicable and details have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14, (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of Its business

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued lo the Company during the year and covering the period upto March 2024.

15. According the information and explanation given to us. the company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with the director or persons connected with his as referred to in section 192 of the Companies Act. 2013.

16. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 15-1A of the Reserve Bank of india Act. t934

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year

(c) the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CiC) as defined in the regulations made hv Reserve Bank of India

(d) As par the information and explanation received, the group docs not have any ClC os pan of the group.

17. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any matcriai uncertainty exists ns on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the dutc of balance sheet as and w hen they fail due within a period cf one y ear from the balance sheet date. Wo, however, state (hut this is noi an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that alt liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fail due.

20. There is not liability of the company under the provision of section 135 of the Companies Act, relating to Corporate Social Responsibility Therefore the Provision of Clause (xx) of paragraph 3 of the order arc not applicable to the Company.

21. The Company has not made investments in subsidiary company. Therefore, the company docs not require to prepare consolidated financial statement. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xxi) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company,