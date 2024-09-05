iifl-logo-icon 1
Niraj Ispat Industries Ltd Company Summary

245.18
(0.01%)
Dec 23, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Niraj Ispat Industries Ltd Summary

Niraj Ispat Industries Limited was incorporated on 19 August, 1985. The Company carries on the business of manufacturing of polyester buttons in two or four thread holes. Used in dresses, sweaters, pouches and shirts, these buttons can be availed in a variety of colors, sizes and designs. Due to their numerous advantages, these buttons are widely acknowledged in residential and commercial sectors. The Company is offering these polyester buttons to our clients at cost-effective prices. At vendors end, these buttons are designed using remarkable quality of materials that are procured from certified sources of the market. To ensure flawlessness, these buttons are comprehensively checked on various parameters by the team.

