R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd Share Price

407.9
(-0.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:57 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High409.95
  • 52 Wk High444
  • Prev. Close408.2
  • Day's Low407.9
  • 52 Wk Low 95
  • Turnover (lac)24.47
  • P/E188.11
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value22.42
  • EPS2.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,018.93
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

0

Prev. Close

408.2

Turnover(Lac.)

24.47

Day's High

409.95

Day's Low

407.9

52 Week's High

444

52 Week's Low

95

Book Value

22.42

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,018.93

P/E

188.11

EPS

2.17

Divi. Yield

0

R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 13.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 13.86%

Non-Promoter- 86.13%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 86.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.2

6.69

6.69

6.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

20.43

6.05

6.02

6.96

Net Worth

40.63

12.74

12.71

13.65

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

18.21

23.23

22.29

42.63

yoy growth (%)

-21.61

4.24

-47.71

50.46

Raw materials

-8.6

-11.48

-17.23

-23.04

As % of sales

47.24

49.43

77.32

54.04

Employee costs

-1.86

-2.08

-2.64

-2.53

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.29

2.01

-5.42

2.27

Depreciation

-1.15

-1.37

-1.46

-1.55

Tax paid

-0.18

0.78

-0.01

-0.7

Working capital

0.06

2.59

-5.39

9.26

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.61

4.24

-47.71

50.46

Op profit growth

-49.09

-211.76

-172.99

41.42

EBIT growth

-58.21

-172.72

-218.39

22.96

Net profit growth

-96.12

-151.54

-447.08

14.86

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

50.27

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

50.27

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

3.15

R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,615.15

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,621.6

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.6

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,651.8

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.95

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Vijaykumar Kshirsagar

Vice Chairman & Executive Dire

Nivrutti Kedar

Managing Director

Shyam Sundar Dash

Executive Director

Arjun Makani

Independent Director

Kewal Handa

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Akshada Bhase

Independent Director

Ajay Raghunathrao Saraf

Independent Director

Ulka Kulkarni

Independent Director

Shahina Hamid Mukadam

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd

Summary

R.M. Drip & Sprinklers Systems Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name R.M. Drip & Sprinklers Systems Private Limited on 20th December 2004. Subsequently, it converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems Limited on 27th June 2017.Founder and Promoter, Vijaykumar Kshirsagar has more than two decades of experience in the field of marketing and manufacturing of drip irrigation systems, sprinkle irrigation systems and filters irrigation related products and has been being the chief moderator and dependable advisor of the Company since inception. Some of the major customer includes the Assistant Director of Agriculture, Prashant Hardware, MP State Agro Development Corp. Ltd. and Mohiniraj Irrigators, Osmanabad. R.M. Drip & Sprinklers Systems Limited is an ISI certified Company engaged in manufacture and sale of Micro Irrigation System (MIS)consisting of Drip Irrigation System and Sprinkler Irrigation System, its components, irrigation accessories and allied products. The Company designs and manufactures world class micro irrigation equipments within its factory. It assist farmers in designing and installation of its Sprinklers and Drip irrigation systems accordingly to their needs. The dealer network expands from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka and extended its market to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Tripura. Apart from manufacturing and selling of products
Company FAQs

What is the R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd share price today?

The R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹407.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd is ₹1018.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd is 188.11 and 18.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd is ₹95 and ₹444 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd?

R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 91.14%, 3 Years at 202.48%, 1 Year at 283.29%, 6 Month at 161.67%, 3 Month at 67.98% and 1 Month at 30.37%.

What is the shareholding pattern of R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 13.86 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 86.14 %

