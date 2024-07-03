Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlastic products
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹408.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹24.47
Day's High₹409.95
Day's Low₹407.9
52 Week's High₹444
52 Week's Low₹95
Book Value₹22.42
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,018.93
P/E188.11
EPS2.17
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.2
6.69
6.69
6.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20.43
6.05
6.02
6.96
Net Worth
40.63
12.74
12.71
13.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
18.21
23.23
22.29
42.63
yoy growth (%)
-21.61
4.24
-47.71
50.46
Raw materials
-8.6
-11.48
-17.23
-23.04
As % of sales
47.24
49.43
77.32
54.04
Employee costs
-1.86
-2.08
-2.64
-2.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.29
2.01
-5.42
2.27
Depreciation
-1.15
-1.37
-1.46
-1.55
Tax paid
-0.18
0.78
-0.01
-0.7
Working capital
0.06
2.59
-5.39
9.26
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.61
4.24
-47.71
50.46
Op profit growth
-49.09
-211.76
-172.99
41.42
EBIT growth
-58.21
-172.72
-218.39
22.96
Net profit growth
-96.12
-151.54
-447.08
14.86
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
50.27
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
50.27
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
3.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,615.15
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,621.6
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.6
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,651.8
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.95
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Vijaykumar Kshirsagar
Vice Chairman & Executive Dire
Nivrutti Kedar
Managing Director
Shyam Sundar Dash
Executive Director
Arjun Makani
Independent Director
Kewal Handa
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Akshada Bhase
Independent Director
Ajay Raghunathrao Saraf
Independent Director
Ulka Kulkarni
Independent Director
Shahina Hamid Mukadam
Reports by R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd
Summary
R.M. Drip & Sprinklers Systems Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name R.M. Drip & Sprinklers Systems Private Limited on 20th December 2004. Subsequently, it converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems Limited on 27th June 2017.Founder and Promoter, Vijaykumar Kshirsagar has more than two decades of experience in the field of marketing and manufacturing of drip irrigation systems, sprinkle irrigation systems and filters irrigation related products and has been being the chief moderator and dependable advisor of the Company since inception. Some of the major customer includes the Assistant Director of Agriculture, Prashant Hardware, MP State Agro Development Corp. Ltd. and Mohiniraj Irrigators, Osmanabad. R.M. Drip & Sprinklers Systems Limited is an ISI certified Company engaged in manufacture and sale of Micro Irrigation System (MIS)consisting of Drip Irrigation System and Sprinkler Irrigation System, its components, irrigation accessories and allied products. The Company designs and manufactures world class micro irrigation equipments within its factory. It assist farmers in designing and installation of its Sprinklers and Drip irrigation systems accordingly to their needs. The dealer network expands from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka and extended its market to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Tripura. Apart from manufacturing and selling of products
The R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹407.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd is ₹1018.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd is 188.11 and 18.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd is ₹95 and ₹444 as of 06 Jan ‘25
R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 91.14%, 3 Years at 202.48%, 1 Year at 283.29%, 6 Month at 161.67%, 3 Month at 67.98% and 1 Month at 30.37%.
