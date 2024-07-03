R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd Summary

R.M. Drip & Sprinklers Systems Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name R.M. Drip & Sprinklers Systems Private Limited on 20th December 2004. Subsequently, it converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems Limited on 27th June 2017.Founder and Promoter, Vijaykumar Kshirsagar has more than two decades of experience in the field of marketing and manufacturing of drip irrigation systems, sprinkle irrigation systems and filters irrigation related products and has been being the chief moderator and dependable advisor of the Company since inception. Some of the major customer includes the Assistant Director of Agriculture, Prashant Hardware, MP State Agro Development Corp. Ltd. and Mohiniraj Irrigators, Osmanabad. R.M. Drip & Sprinklers Systems Limited is an ISI certified Company engaged in manufacture and sale of Micro Irrigation System (MIS)consisting of Drip Irrigation System and Sprinkler Irrigation System, its components, irrigation accessories and allied products. The Company designs and manufactures world class micro irrigation equipments within its factory. It assist farmers in designing and installation of its Sprinklers and Drip irrigation systems accordingly to their needs. The dealer network expands from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka and extended its market to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Tripura. Apart from manufacturing and selling of products, the Company undertake supply and installation of micro irrigation systems and provision of agronomical services to farmers. By customizing MIS for each farm given the water source, terrain, crop sown, climatic conditions, etc., it is able to adapt to evolving needs of markets in which the Company operate. In addition through their channel partners/dealers, it provide farmers after sales services, including supply of spare parts which enhances customers satisfaction.The Company was initially engaged in the job work and later evolved as OEM supplier to big irrigation companies. However due to exceptional quality of its products and tremendous opportunities in market, the Company extended its activities and operated a manufacturing unit at Sinnar, Nashik. In September 2017, the Company came up with an IPO consisting a Fresh Issue of 20,10,000 Equity Shares by raising equity funds from public aggregating to Rs 11.45 Crore. With this, the Company transformed to a renowned Public Limited Enterprises in the field of micro irrigation business.Apart from this, the Company commenced the business activity in manufacturing of PVC Pipes, which are used in the Drip & Sprinkler Systems in 2020-21.