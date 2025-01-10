R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.2
6.69
6.69
6.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20.43
6.05
6.02
6.96
Net Worth
40.63
12.74
12.71
13.65
Minority Interest
Debt
5.81
7.56
7.81
8.77
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0
0
0.02
Total Liabilities
46.45
20.3
20.52
22.44
Fixed Assets
10.1
4.97
5.88
6.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.06
0.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.09
0.05
0.1
0.54
Networking Capital
35.71
15.21
14.21
13.55
Inventories
11.31
3.09
3.85
2.77
Inventory Days
55.5
Sundry Debtors
37.91
14.91
18.04
14.87
Debtor Days
297.98
Other Current Assets
6.83
5.74
2.46
2.3
Sundry Creditors
-11.83
-5.83
-5.5
-2.76
Creditor Days
55.3
Other Current Liabilities
-8.51
-2.7
-4.64
-3.63
Cash
0.54
0.06
0.26
1.31
Total Assets
46.44
20.29
20.51
22.43
