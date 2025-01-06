R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.29
2.01
-5.42
2.27
Depreciation
-1.15
-1.37
-1.46
-1.55
Tax paid
-0.18
0.78
-0.01
-0.7
Working capital
0.06
2.59
-5.39
9.26
Other operating items
Operating
-0.97
4.01
-12.3
9.27
Capital expenditure
1.85
0.37
0.6
1.53
Free cash flow
0.87
4.38
-11.7
10.8
Equity raised
13.7
8.09
18.98
13.69
Investing
0
0
-0.05
0
Financing
0.48
-0.33
-1.22
-2.32
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
15.05
12.15
6.01
22.17
