R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

407.9
(-0.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:57 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd

R M Drip & Sprin FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.29

2.01

-5.42

2.27

Depreciation

-1.15

-1.37

-1.46

-1.55

Tax paid

-0.18

0.78

-0.01

-0.7

Working capital

0.06

2.59

-5.39

9.26

Other operating items

Operating

-0.97

4.01

-12.3

9.27

Capital expenditure

1.85

0.37

0.6

1.53

Free cash flow

0.87

4.38

-11.7

10.8

Equity raised

13.7

8.09

18.98

13.69

Investing

0

0

-0.05

0

Financing

0.48

-0.33

-1.22

-2.32

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

15.05

12.15

6.01

22.17

