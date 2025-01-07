iifl-logo-icon 1
R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

409.9
(0.49%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:16 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

18.21

23.23

22.29

42.63

yoy growth (%)

-21.61

4.24

-47.71

50.46

Raw materials

-8.6

-11.48

-17.23

-23.04

As % of sales

47.24

49.43

77.32

54.04

Employee costs

-1.86

-2.08

-2.64

-2.53

As % of sales

10.23

8.97

11.88

5.95

Other costs

-5.77

-5.79

-5.86

-12.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.7

24.93

26.32

28.87

Operating profit

1.96

3.86

-3.46

4.74

OPM

10.81

16.65

-15.53

11.12

Depreciation

-1.15

-1.37

-1.46

-1.55

Interest expense

-0.95

-0.96

-1.33

-1.18

Other income

0.43

0.48

0.83

0.26

Profit before tax

0.29

2.01

-5.42

2.27

Taxes

-0.18

0.78

-0.01

-0.7

Tax rate

-62.68

39.17

0.31

-31.01

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.1

2.8

-5.44

1.56

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.1

2.8

-5.44

1.56

yoy growth (%)

-96.12

-151.54

-447.08

14.86

NPM

0.59

12.07

-24.4

3.67

