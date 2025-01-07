Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
18.21
23.23
22.29
42.63
yoy growth (%)
-21.61
4.24
-47.71
50.46
Raw materials
-8.6
-11.48
-17.23
-23.04
As % of sales
47.24
49.43
77.32
54.04
Employee costs
-1.86
-2.08
-2.64
-2.53
As % of sales
10.23
8.97
11.88
5.95
Other costs
-5.77
-5.79
-5.86
-12.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.7
24.93
26.32
28.87
Operating profit
1.96
3.86
-3.46
4.74
OPM
10.81
16.65
-15.53
11.12
Depreciation
-1.15
-1.37
-1.46
-1.55
Interest expense
-0.95
-0.96
-1.33
-1.18
Other income
0.43
0.48
0.83
0.26
Profit before tax
0.29
2.01
-5.42
2.27
Taxes
-0.18
0.78
-0.01
-0.7
Tax rate
-62.68
39.17
0.31
-31.01
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.1
2.8
-5.44
1.56
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.1
2.8
-5.44
1.56
yoy growth (%)
-96.12
-151.54
-447.08
14.86
NPM
0.59
12.07
-24.4
3.67
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.