To consider and approve the amendment in the issue size through issuance of fully paid-up Equity Shares as approved by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 27th March, 2024 The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 27th March, 2024 approved the issue of fully paid-up Equity Shares by way of Right issue for an amount not exceeding Rs. 40.00 Crores. In this regard, the Board has considered and approved the amendment in the issue size through issuance of fully paid up Equity shares by way of Right issue for an amount not exceeding Rs. 27.00 Crores instead of Rs. 40.00 Crores by way of a rights issue to the existing shareholders of the Company in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended and other applicable laws for an amount not exceeding Rs.27.00 Crores (Rupees Twenty Seven Crores).Further, the Board has constituted Rights Issue Committee and authorized its members to decide on the terms and conditions of the Issue, including but not limiting to the final issue size/amount, rights entitlement ratio, the issue price, record date, timing of the rights issue and approval of draft letter of offer; appointment of intermediaries and legal counsel, if required; allotment of shares and other related matters. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/06/2024)