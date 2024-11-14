iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd Board Meeting

401
(0.00%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:37:49 PM

R M Drip & Sprin CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the standalone and consolidated financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 06, 2024.
Board Meeting29 Jun 202426 Jun 2024
To consider and approve the amendment in the issue size through issuance of fully paid-up Equity Shares as approved by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 27th March, 2024 The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 27th March, 2024 approved the issue of fully paid-up Equity Shares by way of Right issue for an amount not exceeding Rs. 40.00 Crores. In this regard, the Board has considered and approved the amendment in the issue size through issuance of fully paid up Equity shares by way of Right issue for an amount not exceeding Rs. 27.00 Crores instead of Rs. 40.00 Crores by way of a rights issue to the existing shareholders of the Company in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended and other applicable laws for an amount not exceeding Rs.27.00 Crores (Rupees Twenty Seven Crores).Further, the Board has constituted Rights Issue Committee and authorized its members to decide on the terms and conditions of the Issue, including but not limiting to the final issue size/amount, rights entitlement ratio, the issue price, record date, timing of the rights issue and approval of draft letter of offer; appointment of intermediaries and legal counsel, if required; allotment of shares and other related matters. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/06/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 May 202414 May 2024
R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 14, 2024.
Board Meeting22 Apr 202422 Apr 2024
R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding allotment of 4001000 securities pursuant to Preferential Issue at its meeting held on April 22, 2024.
Board Meeting12 Apr 20245 Apr 2024
To consider other business matters. R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/04/2024)
Board Meeting27 Mar 202420 Mar 2024
To consider Fund Raising R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 27, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/03/2024)

R M Drip & Sprin: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.