R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd Management Discussions

While walking on the path of sustainable agricultural development it is realised that availability of water resources is considered as one of toughest hurdle to pass. Due to uncertainty of rain and increasing pressure of population growth on reservoirs, water resources are getting dry in shorter time than before. It is peak time realise and understand the importance of water and uncertain availability of it. Proper distribution of the available resources and conservative use of the same has become the most important fact to sustainable development.

The solution lies in implementing the innovative and advance models as contribution to higher efficiency of water usage. Micro irrigation is proved to be a one such efficient method which enables better control and monitoring of existing water. Recognizing the importance of micro irrigation, the current government manifesto has talked about Har Khet Ko Pani. However, in spite of the efforts made by central and state governments, the adoption of Micro irrigation by farmers needs more motivation.

MICRO IRRIGATION - A RELIEF FOR DROUGHT PRONE AREAS:

Indian agriculture is mostly dependent on monsoon as source of water for agricultural activities, but in situations where there is shortage or failure of monsoon in that particular year it gets disturbed which later results in farmer’s distress and below average crop yields. Particularly in the drought prone areas/ parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan among others this affects with much greater intensity. This makes the states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Bihar, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh high potential states for Micro Irrigation in India. Hence, Micro irrigation can not only save water but also increases the farmer’s productivity.

COMPANY PROFILE:

R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems Limited designs and manufactures efficient, durable and simple systems within its factory. The Company also assists the farmers in designing and installation of its Sprinkler and Drip Irrigations systems according to their needs. The dealer network expands from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka and extended its market to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems Limited believe on the principle "Born to Serve the Farming Community". Considering this as motive, employees of the Company are trained and accustomed to work strategically to improve the quality and maintain the product standards. Companys world-class testing facility help to improve quality by timely analysis and quick implementation of its results. The laboratory is well equipped for analysing the various critical parameters of the product. Companys Quality Assurance department works hand in hand with the manufacturing team to achieve zero defects in the goods dispatched from the factory. The Company aims to achieve zero defects in every consignment it ships from its premises. Like no one else, RM Drip delivers on leading product brands, large scale operations, and global distribution to the irrigation industry and growing worldwide. The RM Drip approach combines the industry’s leading irrigation products with the right people.

OUTLOOK ON IRRIGATION SECTOR:

Irrigation sector of India promises a great scope for growth and with no irrigation facilities is totally dependent on unpredictable monsoons. Proper irrigation facilities will provide food security, minimise dependence on monsoons, improves agricultural output and create rural job opportunities. Irrigation is the largest consumer of water in the country.

India’s population is rapidly increasing so there is a need for the production to increase at a fast clip in order to meet the ever growing demand created with this population increase. Given this fact that land and water are limited resources, this would require an innovation and improvement in the productivity of crops. With the need to increase productivity while saving water, micro irrigation will play a key role for the future of Indian Agriculture.

OPPORTUNITIES:

Micro irrigation system minimizes the conveyance loss. Also provides significantly higher water usage efficiency due to proximity and focused application. Efficient water use leads to multiple benefits such as increase in the area under irrigation as well as more usage of marginal/unirrigated or cultivable land.

The Company envisaged satisfactory growth over previous years. Government is providing various subsidies under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Vikas Yojna for Micro Irrigation all over the country. With over 1 decade’s experience in manufacturing, the Customers are also growing rapidly. We have always maintained high quality standard and also created a good track record, at the same time, there is intense price pressure from the competitors and international financial crisis.

THREATS AND KEY RISKS:

Withdrawal of subsidies for micro irrigation is a key risk that could impact the growth of the Company. Poor monsoon, seasonality and cyclical nature of agriculture could affect the Company by having impact on the purchasing power of the farming community.

Micro Irrigation Industry also faces threats such as uneven distribution of rainfall, competition from unorganized sector, government policies and a constant fluctuation in raw material prices.

INITIATIVES:

Company is working constantly on improving the product quality, adoption of advanced technologies and reduction of costs at appropriate level and thereby to supply the efficient, advance and durable products to the Indian Farming Community helping maximize the Farming Productivity and Farm produce marketability. New machineries were installed to provide better result and to cope up with changing requirement of the industry. The employees at all levels are being made aware of the changing conditions and the challenges of the open market conditions and to train the personnel to tackle the difficult situations which will improve the overall technology, productivity, quality and profitability. Also initiatives were taken by Company to directly connect with farmers and also providing them quality services and requisite knowledge.

DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE:

Significant financial highlights in F.Y. 2023-24 are as follows:-

a) Revenue from Operations

During the fiscal 2023-24, the Company has Revenue from Operations of Rs. 50.27 Crore as compared to the previous years figure of Rs. 10.95 Crore.

b) Profit Before Tax (PBT)

During the fiscal 2022-23, the Company has incurred a profit of Rs. 713.54 lakhs as compared to the previous year’s loss of Rs. 7.74 lakh.

c) Profit After Tax (PAT)

During the fiscal 2022-23, the Company has reported a profit of Rs. 541.03 lakhs as compared to the previous year’s loss of Rs. 2.89 lakh.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM:

The Company has implemented a proper and adequate system of internal controls, to ensure the safeguarding of assets and their usage, maintenance of proper records, adequacy and reliability of operational information. The internal control is supplemented by an extensive audit by internal and external audit teams and periodic review by the top management, Audit Committee and Board of Directors.

HUMAN RESOURCES:

In current competitive economy, the proper utilization of human resources plays a crucial role. It begins with best practices in recruiting people and moves through learning and development, engagement, employee feedback and rewards and recognition. Towards this, your Company took various initiatives and has maintained healthy and harmonious industrial relations at all levels. The dedication and hard work of production and dynamic goal oriented team is the key factor to the success of your Company. We believe that hiring the right personnel and proper retaining has been the key to this success. To keep the Company and its human resource competitive, we organized various training programs and experts were engaged to train the employees at various levels. This active process of learning has allowed employees to enhance their competence and motivation.

FUTURE PLAN:

The main challenge before the Company is Working Capital Management. In order to overcome this challenge and to ensure robust financial health the Company plans to:

The Company has been registered under Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran and are planning to manufacture HDPE pipes above 110mm to 300 mm for Jal Jeevan Scheme. This will led to increase in turnover of the Company. The Company is sourcing raw material directly from manufacturers to curtain cost of traders. The Company is planning to capture the State of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tripura to supply its products. Marketing team has been increased three times as compared to previous year.

CAUTIONARY NOTE:

This report contains forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. Actual performance, results or achievements and risks and opportunities may differ from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any forward-looking statements, on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events.