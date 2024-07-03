Summary

Jain Irrigation Systems Limited (JISL) was incorporated in December, 1986. JISL is a diversified Company of Irrigation Products. The Company is engaged in providing solutions in agriculture, piping, infrastructure through manufacturing of Micro Irrigation Systems, PVC Pipes, HDPE Pipes, Plastic Sheets, agro processed products, renewable energy solutions, tissue culture plants, equipment business, financial services and other agricultural inputs. Micro-Irrigation Systems of the company was started in the year 1989, JSIL toiled and struggled to pioneer Water-management through Micro Irrigation in India. During the same year 1989, the Company developed its R & D farm at Mohadi (Jalgaon Dist), which was being used as a demonstration plot for promotion of the concept of micro irrigation systems. During the year 1993, JISL finalised a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Azrom Metal Industries Ltd of Israel for manufacture of green houses and plant propagation tunnels near village Mohadi in Jalgaon district and also entered into a technical collaboration agreement with Amcor Ltd, Israel for manufacture of solar water heating systems in Jalgaon. In the year 1994 Jain Irrigation had set-up the world-class food processing facilities for dehydration of onion, vegetable and production of fruit purees, concentrates and pulp. The Company hitherto entered into the untapped area of large-scale commercial farming by implementing MIS in Corporate agriculture projects in the year 1994. Durin

