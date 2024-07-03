iifl-logo-icon 1
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd Share Price

73.51
(0.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:54:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open73.15
  • Day's High77.8
  • 52 Wk High84.19
  • Prev. Close73.15
  • Day's Low72.26
  • 52 Wk Low 43.6
  • Turnover (lac)7,247.97
  • P/E385.21
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value71.13
  • EPS0.19
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,925.59
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd Corporate Action

23 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

23 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Jul, 2024

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd August 2024

23 Aug 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nykaa, Wipro, Shriram Finance, Ambuja Cement, etc.

Read More
Read More

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 26.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 26.11%

Non-Promoter- 14.85%

Institutions: 14.84%

Non-Institutions: 58.75%

Custodian: 0.28%

Share Price
Share Price

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

187.24

170.13

176.41

103.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,646.48

4,422.13

4,356.07

3,809.4

Net Worth

4,833.72

4,592.26

4,532.48

3,912.53

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,156.42

1,958.77

4,288.94

3,710.24

yoy growth (%)

10.09

-54.32

15.59

-13.18

Raw materials

-1,294.39

-1,103.85

-2,391.61

-2,072.9

As % of sales

60.02

56.35

55.76

55.86

Employee costs

-241.24

-300.8

-288.02

-263.9

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-475.74

-755.38

290.89

203.17

Depreciation

-164.98

-158.96

-190.23

-181.11

Tax paid

168.42

247.08

-9.82

-39.37

Working capital

-159.98

1,141.11

-325.54

-472.52

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.09

-54.32

15.59

-13.18

Op profit growth

-134.03

-140.52

13.45

-11.48

EBIT growth

-91.38

-162.79

3.9

4.59

Net profit growth

-39.53

-280.84

71.59

167.87

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6,147.3

5,747.58

4,733.34

5,666.88

5,992.65

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,147.3

5,747.58

4,733.34

5,666.88

5,992.65

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.19

1,019.54

506.86

149.62

4.94

View Annually Results

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,615.15

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,621.6

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.6

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,651.8

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.95

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Ashok B Jain

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Anil B Jain

Joint Managing Director

Ajit B jain

Joint Managing Director

Atul Bhavarlal Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ghanshyam Dass

Independent Non Exe. Director

Radhika Dudhat

Independent Non Exe. Director

H P Singh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Johannes Bastiaan Boudewijn Mohrmaan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Narendra Jadhav

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nancy Barry

Nominee

Mukul Sarkar

Nominee

AROOP SIRCAR

Independent Director

Shishir Dalal

Independent Director

Ashok Dalwai.

Additional Director

Satish Chand Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd

Summary

Summary

Jain Irrigation Systems Limited (JISL) was incorporated in December, 1986. JISL is a diversified Company of Irrigation Products. The Company is engaged in providing solutions in agriculture, piping, infrastructure through manufacturing of Micro Irrigation Systems, PVC Pipes, HDPE Pipes, Plastic Sheets, agro processed products, renewable energy solutions, tissue culture plants, equipment business, financial services and other agricultural inputs. Micro-Irrigation Systems of the company was started in the year 1989, JSIL toiled and struggled to pioneer Water-management through Micro Irrigation in India. During the same year 1989, the Company developed its R & D farm at Mohadi (Jalgaon Dist), which was being used as a demonstration plot for promotion of the concept of micro irrigation systems. During the year 1993, JISL finalised a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Azrom Metal Industries Ltd of Israel for manufacture of green houses and plant propagation tunnels near village Mohadi in Jalgaon district and also entered into a technical collaboration agreement with Amcor Ltd, Israel for manufacture of solar water heating systems in Jalgaon. In the year 1994 Jain Irrigation had set-up the world-class food processing facilities for dehydration of onion, vegetable and production of fruit purees, concentrates and pulp. The Company hitherto entered into the untapped area of large-scale commercial farming by implementing MIS in Corporate agriculture projects in the year 1994.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd share price today?

The Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹73.51 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd is ₹4925.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd is 385.21 and 1.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd is ₹43.6 and ₹84.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd?

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.72%, 3 Years at 18.87%, 1 Year at 18.56%, 6 Month at 1.68%, 3 Month at 14.33% and 1 Month at 1.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 26.12 %
Institutions - 14.85 %
Public - 58.75 %

