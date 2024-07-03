Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlastic products
Open₹73.15
Prev. Close₹73.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹7,247.97
Day's High₹77.8
Day's Low₹72.26
52 Week's High₹84.19
52 Week's Low₹43.6
Book Value₹71.13
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,925.59
P/E385.21
EPS0.19
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
187.24
170.13
176.41
103.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,646.48
4,422.13
4,356.07
3,809.4
Net Worth
4,833.72
4,592.26
4,532.48
3,912.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,156.42
1,958.77
4,288.94
3,710.24
yoy growth (%)
10.09
-54.32
15.59
-13.18
Raw materials
-1,294.39
-1,103.85
-2,391.61
-2,072.9
As % of sales
60.02
56.35
55.76
55.86
Employee costs
-241.24
-300.8
-288.02
-263.9
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-475.74
-755.38
290.89
203.17
Depreciation
-164.98
-158.96
-190.23
-181.11
Tax paid
168.42
247.08
-9.82
-39.37
Working capital
-159.98
1,141.11
-325.54
-472.52
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.09
-54.32
15.59
-13.18
Op profit growth
-134.03
-140.52
13.45
-11.48
EBIT growth
-91.38
-162.79
3.9
4.59
Net profit growth
-39.53
-280.84
71.59
167.87
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6,147.3
5,747.58
4,733.34
5,666.88
5,992.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,147.3
5,747.58
4,733.34
5,666.88
5,992.65
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.19
1,019.54
506.86
149.62
4.94
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,615.15
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,621.6
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.6
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,651.8
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.95
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Ashok B Jain
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Anil B Jain
Joint Managing Director
Ajit B jain
Joint Managing Director
Atul Bhavarlal Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ghanshyam Dass
Independent Non Exe. Director
Radhika Dudhat
Independent Non Exe. Director
H P Singh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Johannes Bastiaan Boudewijn Mohrmaan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Narendra Jadhav
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nancy Barry
Nominee
Mukul Sarkar
Nominee
AROOP SIRCAR
Independent Director
Shishir Dalal
Independent Director
Ashok Dalwai.
Additional Director
Satish Chand Mehta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd
Summary
Jain Irrigation Systems Limited (JISL) was incorporated in December, 1986. JISL is a diversified Company of Irrigation Products. The Company is engaged in providing solutions in agriculture, piping, infrastructure through manufacturing of Micro Irrigation Systems, PVC Pipes, HDPE Pipes, Plastic Sheets, agro processed products, renewable energy solutions, tissue culture plants, equipment business, financial services and other agricultural inputs. Micro-Irrigation Systems of the company was started in the year 1989, JSIL toiled and struggled to pioneer Water-management through Micro Irrigation in India. During the same year 1989, the Company developed its R & D farm at Mohadi (Jalgaon Dist), which was being used as a demonstration plot for promotion of the concept of micro irrigation systems. During the year 1993, JISL finalised a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Azrom Metal Industries Ltd of Israel for manufacture of green houses and plant propagation tunnels near village Mohadi in Jalgaon district and also entered into a technical collaboration agreement with Amcor Ltd, Israel for manufacture of solar water heating systems in Jalgaon. In the year 1994 Jain Irrigation had set-up the world-class food processing facilities for dehydration of onion, vegetable and production of fruit purees, concentrates and pulp. The Company hitherto entered into the untapped area of large-scale commercial farming by implementing MIS in Corporate agriculture projects in the year 1994. Durin
The Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹73.51 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd is ₹4925.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd is 385.21 and 1.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd is ₹43.6 and ₹84.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.72%, 3 Years at 18.87%, 1 Year at 18.56%, 6 Month at 1.68%, 3 Month at 14.33% and 1 Month at 1.57%.
