Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

JAIN IRRIGATION SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of meeting of Board of Directors to be held on Monday 28.10.2024 to consider Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Working Results for H1/Q2 FY 2025 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Working Results for the quarter/half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

JAIN IRRIGATION SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of meeting of Board of Directors to be held on Wednesday 31st July 2024 to consider Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Working Results for Q1 FY 2025 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Working Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 23rd July,2024

Board Meeting 18 May 2024 10 May 2024

JAIN IRRIGATION SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of meeting of Board of Directors to be held on Saturday 18th May 2024 to consider Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements for quarter/year ended 31st March 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Appointment of Independent Director Mr.Shishir Dalal Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024