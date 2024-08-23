iifl-logo-icon 1
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd Board Meeting

72.38
(-1.19%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Jain Irrigation CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
JAIN IRRIGATION SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of meeting of Board of Directors to be held on Monday 28.10.2024 to consider Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Working Results for H1/Q2 FY 2025 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Working Results for the quarter/half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202423 Jul 2024
JAIN IRRIGATION SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of meeting of Board of Directors to be held on Wednesday 31st July 2024 to consider Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Working Results for Q1 FY 2025 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Working Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)
Board Meeting23 Jul 202423 Jul 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 23rd July,2024
Board Meeting18 May 202410 May 2024
JAIN IRRIGATION SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of meeting of Board of Directors to be held on Saturday 18th May 2024 to consider Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements for quarter/year ended 31st March 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Appointment of Independent Director Mr.Shishir Dalal Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
JAIN IRRIGATION SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of meeting of Board of Directors to be held on Friday 9th February 2024 to consider Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Working Results for Q3 & YTD 9 months FY 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015.

Jain Irrigation: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd August 2024

23 Aug 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nykaa, Wipro, Shriram Finance, Ambuja Cement, etc.

