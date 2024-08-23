Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-475.74
-755.38
290.89
203.17
Depreciation
-164.98
-158.96
-190.23
-181.11
Tax paid
168.42
247.08
-9.82
-39.37
Working capital
-159.98
1,141.11
-325.54
-472.52
Other operating items
Operating
-632.28
473.84
-234.69
-489.82
Capital expenditure
43.01
398.71
176.86
127.94
Free cash flow
-589.26
872.55
-57.83
-361.88
Equity raised
8,229.96
9,077.17
8,453.96
8,159.84
Investing
-0.59
15.05
44.79
-330.05
Financing
287.86
2,119.44
496.05
-265.25
Dividends paid
0
0
51.56
35.95
Net in cash
7,927.96
12,084.23
8,988.52
7,238.61
