Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

71.31
(-2.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:50 PM

Jain Irrigation FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-475.74

-755.38

290.89

203.17

Depreciation

-164.98

-158.96

-190.23

-181.11

Tax paid

168.42

247.08

-9.82

-39.37

Working capital

-159.98

1,141.11

-325.54

-472.52

Other operating items

Operating

-632.28

473.84

-234.69

-489.82

Capital expenditure

43.01

398.71

176.86

127.94

Free cash flow

-589.26

872.55

-57.83

-361.88

Equity raised

8,229.96

9,077.17

8,453.96

8,159.84

Investing

-0.59

15.05

44.79

-330.05

Financing

287.86

2,119.44

496.05

-265.25

Dividends paid

0

0

51.56

35.95

Net in cash

7,927.96

12,084.23

8,988.52

7,238.61

