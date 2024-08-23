Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
187.24
170.13
176.41
103.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,646.48
4,422.13
4,356.07
3,809.4
Net Worth
4,833.72
4,592.26
4,532.48
3,912.53
Minority Interest
Debt
2,465.71
2,737.13
2,829.15
3,327.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
329.35
361.77
380.9
419.25
Total Liabilities
7,628.78
7,691.16
7,742.53
7,658.95
Fixed Assets
2,796.71
2,804.96
2,835.18
2,940.34
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,447.81
1,443.42
1,430.02
1,156.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
323.06
379.24
390.85
456.53
Networking Capital
3,009.09
2,995.1
2,893.95
2,827.99
Inventories
754.42
770.46
711.6
661.23
Inventory Days
111.92
Sundry Debtors
1,988.39
2,076.02
1,899.69
2,143.3
Debtor Days
362.77
Other Current Assets
1,218.04
1,209.63
1,217.88
1,271.25
Sundry Creditors
-339.48
-408.86
-359.2
-314.33
Creditor Days
53.2
Other Current Liabilities
-612.28
-652.15
-576.02
-933.46
Cash
52.12
68.45
192.53
277.83
Total Assets
7,628.79
7,691.17
7,742.53
7,658.96
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nykaa, Wipro, Shriram Finance, Ambuja Cement, etc.Read More
