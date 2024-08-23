iifl-logo-icon 1
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

77.22
(8.29%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:49:56 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,156.42

1,958.77

4,288.94

3,710.24

yoy growth (%)

10.09

-54.32

15.59

-13.18

Raw materials

-1,294.39

-1,103.85

-2,391.61

-2,072.9

As % of sales

60.02

56.35

55.76

55.86

Employee costs

-241.24

-300.8

-288.02

-263.9

As % of sales

11.18

15.35

6.71

7.11

Other costs

-525.99

-832.65

-922.03

-767.63

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.39

42.5

21.49

20.68

Operating profit

94.78

-278.52

687.27

605.79

OPM

4.39

-14.21

16.02

16.32

Depreciation

-164.98

-158.96

-190.23

-181.11

Interest expense

-445.1

-399.49

-275.86

-342.3

Other income

39.55

81.59

69.71

120.79

Profit before tax

-475.74

-755.38

290.89

203.17

Taxes

168.42

247.08

-9.82

-39.37

Tax rate

-35.4

-32.7

-3.37

-19.37

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-307.31

-508.3

281.07

163.8

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-307.31

-508.3

281.07

163.8

yoy growth (%)

-39.53

-280.84

71.59

167.87

NPM

-14.25

-25.94

6.55

4.41

