Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,156.42
1,958.77
4,288.94
3,710.24
yoy growth (%)
10.09
-54.32
15.59
-13.18
Raw materials
-1,294.39
-1,103.85
-2,391.61
-2,072.9
As % of sales
60.02
56.35
55.76
55.86
Employee costs
-241.24
-300.8
-288.02
-263.9
As % of sales
11.18
15.35
6.71
7.11
Other costs
-525.99
-832.65
-922.03
-767.63
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.39
42.5
21.49
20.68
Operating profit
94.78
-278.52
687.27
605.79
OPM
4.39
-14.21
16.02
16.32
Depreciation
-164.98
-158.96
-190.23
-181.11
Interest expense
-445.1
-399.49
-275.86
-342.3
Other income
39.55
81.59
69.71
120.79
Profit before tax
-475.74
-755.38
290.89
203.17
Taxes
168.42
247.08
-9.82
-39.37
Tax rate
-35.4
-32.7
-3.37
-19.37
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-307.31
-508.3
281.07
163.8
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-307.31
-508.3
281.07
163.8
yoy growth (%)
-39.53
-280.84
71.59
167.87
NPM
-14.25
-25.94
6.55
4.41
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nykaa, Wipro, Shriram Finance, Ambuja Cement, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.