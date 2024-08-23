iifl-logo-icon 1
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd Key Ratios

76.24
(2.82%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:07 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.83

-21.78

17.38

7.07

Op profit growth

-557.65

-107.2

12.25

14.89

EBIT growth

-143.03

-142.88

10.74

25.92

Net profit growth

-44.67

-426.04

29.42

250.17

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.14

-1.22

13.28

13.88

EBIT margin

2.53

-5.36

9.78

10.37

Net profit margin

-6.98

-11.5

2.76

2.5

RoCE

1.28

-3.15

8.42

8.27

RoNW

-3.07

-4.57

1.28

1.03

RoA

-0.88

-1.68

0.59

0.49

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-7.81

-13.95

4.29

3.68

Dividend per share

0

0

1

0.75

Cash EPS

-14.47

-20.95

-2.31

-2.75

Book value per share

57.55

67.31

84.37

86.71

Valuation ratios

P/E

-2.36

-0.23

24.83

25.48

P/CEPS

-1.27

-0.15

-46.07

-34.09

P/B

0.32

0.04

1.26

1.08

EV/EBIDTA

15.06

221.42

8.46

8.16

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

23.51

21.21

Tax payout

-38.27

-29.41

-26.03

-27.46

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

170.87

156.88

110.45

120.13

Inventory days

134.64

136.02

108.27

111.41

Creditor days

-73.51

-91.37

-94.33

-90.89

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.19

0.48

-1.62

-1.52

Net debt / equity

2.19

1.98

0.92

0.9

Net debt / op. profit

18.69

-90.77

3.82

4

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-55.92

-56.3

-52.78

-53.09

Employee costs

-14.2

-15.83

-11.18

-10.9

Other costs

-23.72

-29.07

-22.74

-22.1

