|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.83
-21.78
17.38
7.07
Op profit growth
-557.65
-107.2
12.25
14.89
EBIT growth
-143.03
-142.88
10.74
25.92
Net profit growth
-44.67
-426.04
29.42
250.17
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.14
-1.22
13.28
13.88
EBIT margin
2.53
-5.36
9.78
10.37
Net profit margin
-6.98
-11.5
2.76
2.5
RoCE
1.28
-3.15
8.42
8.27
RoNW
-3.07
-4.57
1.28
1.03
RoA
-0.88
-1.68
0.59
0.49
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-7.81
-13.95
4.29
3.68
Dividend per share
0
0
1
0.75
Cash EPS
-14.47
-20.95
-2.31
-2.75
Book value per share
57.55
67.31
84.37
86.71
Valuation ratios
P/E
-2.36
-0.23
24.83
25.48
P/CEPS
-1.27
-0.15
-46.07
-34.09
P/B
0.32
0.04
1.26
1.08
EV/EBIDTA
15.06
221.42
8.46
8.16
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
23.51
21.21
Tax payout
-38.27
-29.41
-26.03
-27.46
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
170.87
156.88
110.45
120.13
Inventory days
134.64
136.02
108.27
111.41
Creditor days
-73.51
-91.37
-94.33
-90.89
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.19
0.48
-1.62
-1.52
Net debt / equity
2.19
1.98
0.92
0.9
Net debt / op. profit
18.69
-90.77
3.82
4
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-55.92
-56.3
-52.78
-53.09
Employee costs
-14.2
-15.83
-11.18
-10.9
Other costs
-23.72
-29.07
-22.74
-22.1
