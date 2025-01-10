To the Members of Jain Irrigation Systems Limited

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Jain Irrigation Systems Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the standalone statement of profit and loss, (including the statement of other comprehensive income), the cash flow statement and the statement of changes in equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies other explanatory information (The "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, of total standalone comprehensive income (comprising of profit and other comprehensive income), its standalonecashflows year then ended and standalone changesin equityforthe

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics ‘issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidencewehaveobtainedissufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our statements standalonefinancial of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion standalonefinancial on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Descriptions of Key Audit Matter How we addressed the matter in our audit Revenue Recognition: Our audit procedures included: (Refer to Note 17 to the standalone financial statements) As part of our audit, we understood the Companys policies and processes, control mechanisms and methods in relation to the revenue recognition and evaluated the design and operative effectiveness of the financial controls from the above through our test of control procedures. There exists a risk that Revenue is recognised during the cut off period though the control of the goods may not have been passed on to the customer. The Company generates a contracts,significant which include both contracts related to Micro Irrigation Systems and PE & PVC Pipes. These contracts are accounted under the percentage of completion method (POCM). The application of revenue recognition accounting standards Ind AS 115 is complex and involves a number of judgments and estimates. Further revenue is accounted for under the POCM and estimates inwhich also requires significant particular with respect to estimation of the cost to complete. Tested a sample of sales transactions for compliance with the Companys accounting principles to assess the completeness, occurrence and accuracy of revenue recorded. Also, revenue is recognised when the Company satisfies a performance obligation. Due to the estimates, judgment and complexity involved in the application of the revenue recognition accounting standards, we have considered this matter as a key audit matter. Performing procedures to ensure that the revenue recognition criteria adopted by Company for all major revenue streams is appropriate and in line with the Companys accounting policies. We have focused on Managements judgment in applying the methodology and the estimates made to determine the amount of revenue to be recorded in their project calculations. We have evaluated the managements process to recognize revenue over a period of time, total cost estimates, total cost incurred allocation of cost to projects, cost to completion, and status of the projects. We have examined contracts with exceptions including contracts with low or negative margins, loss making contracts, etc. to determine the level of provisioning. Our tests of detail focused on transactions occurring within proximity of the year end and obtaining evidence to support the appropriate timing of revenue recognition, based on terms and conditions set out in sales contracts and delivery documents or system generated reports. We considered the appropriateness and accuracy of any cut-off adjustments. We have tested the companys system generated reports, based on which revenue is accrued at the year end, and performed tests of details on the accrued revenue and accounts receivable balances recognized in the balance sheet at the year end. Traced disclosure information to accounting records and other supporting documentation. Valuation of inventories: Our audit procedures included: (Refer to Note 12(a) to the standalone financial statements) Inventories are carried at the lower of cost and net realizable value. As a result, the management applies judgment in determining the appropriate provisions where net realizable value is below cost based upon future plans for sale of inventory. We have obtained assurance over the appropriateness of the managements assumptions applied in valuation of inventories and related provisions by: Performing walkthrough of the inventory valuation process and assessed the design and implementation of the key controls addressing the risk. Verifying the effectiveness of key inventory controls operating over inventories; including sample based physical verification. Reviewing the physical verification working papers conducted by the management. Comparing the net realizable value to the cost price of inventories to check for completeness of the associated provision. Reviewing the historical accuracy of inventory provisioning and the level of inventory write-offs during the year. Traced disclosure information to accounting records and other supporting documentation. Valuation and existence of Trade Receivables: Our audit procedures included: (Refer to Note 8(b) to the standalone financial statements). Evaluated the Companys accounting policies pertaining to impairment of financial assets and assessed compliance with those policies in terms of Ind AS 109 - Financial Instruments. As at March 31, 2024, trade receivables constitutes approximately 24% of total assets of the Company. Trade receivables are mainly comprised of receivables from central and state government owned enterprises. Assessed and tested the design and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over provision for expected credit loss. The majority of trade receivables originate from Government Projects and subsidiaries, which are not exposed to high risk. Evaluated on case- managements assumption and judgment relating to various parameters which included the historical default rates and business environment in which the entity operates for estimating the amount of such provision. The Company is making specific provisions based to-case reviews and approved by Management. Whereas, for other customers, provision is determined using the expected credit loss model. Evaluated managements assessment of recoverability of the outstanding receivables and recoverability of the overdue / aged receivables through inquiry with management, and analysis of collection trends in respect of receivables. The provision matrix is based on its historically observed default rates over the expected life of trade receivables and is adjusted for forward looking estimates. We have checked supporting of underline documents like Invoices, E-way Bills and other related documents on test basis. This is a key audit matter as significant to establish the provision matrix. The trade receivables balance, credit terms and aging as well as the Companys policy on impairment of receivables have been disclosed in Note 8(b) to the standalone financial statements. We have checked the ageing analysis, on a sample basis and subsequent receipt of the trade receivables, to the source documents, including bank statements. Assessed and reviewed the disclosures made by the Company in the standalone financial statements

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprise the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate governance and Shareholders information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information, and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identifiedabove when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate action as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financialstatements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those charged with governance are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individuallyor influencethe economic decisions of users aggregate,theycouldreasonablybeexpectedto taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists relatedtoeventsorconditionsthatmaycastsignificantdoubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure andcontentofthestandalonefinancialstatements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing anysignificant oftheauditandsignificant in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financialstatements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2) As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(i)(VI) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss including the statement of other comprehensive income, the cash flow statement and statement of changes in equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the

Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being terms of Section 164(2) of the Act:

(f) The modificationsrelating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2(i)(VI) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirement of section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid / provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us, and

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

I) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements Note 28(i) to the Standalone Financial Statements.

II) Provision has been made in the standalone financial standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts as at March 31, 2024.

III) There has been delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year as per details given below:

Nature Amount Financial year to which Due Date Actual date of the amount relates Payment

Unpaid Dividend 13,47,176 FY2015-16 07.10.2023 17.12.2023

IV) a) The management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate and

c) Based on our audit procedures that are considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under paragraph 2(h) (iv)(a) &(b) above, contain any material misstatement.

V) The Company has not declared any dividend in previous financial year which has been paid in current year. Further, no dividend has been declared/proposed for the current year. Accordingly, the provision of section 123 of the Act is not applicable to the company.

VI) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility except that audit trail was not enabled at the database level for accounting software to log any direct data changes. Further the Payroll Application does not have any Audit Trail feature. For accounting software for which audit trail feature is enabled, the audit trail facility has been operating throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software and we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with during the course of our audit.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For Singhi & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 302049E Sd/- (Navindra Kumar Surana) Partner Place: Jalgaon Membership Number: 053816 Date: May 18, 2024 UDIN:: 24053816BKACCY4004

Annexure - A

To The Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory

Requirements section of our report to the Members of the Company of even date)

i) In the respect of matters specified in clause (i) of paragraphs 3 the Order:

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right to use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

b) The property, plant and equipment were physically verified during the year by the Management in accordance all the property, which,inouropinion, provides for physical verification witharegularprogrammeofverification plant and equipment at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification during the year.

c) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company except below mentioned immovable property as indicated for which title deeds are not in the name of the Company:

Description of property Gross carrying value (In millions) Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held - indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in name of company Land at Thangadancha Village, Dist – Kurnool, AP admeasuring 372.40 acres 190.60 Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corp Ltd. No 03-06-2017 Certain stipulations mentioned in the agreement are yet to be completed

d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

e) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated on or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and Rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in its standalone financial statements does not arise.

ii) In the respect of matters specified in clause (ii) of paragraphs 3 of the Order: (excluding stocks with third parties) has been conducted at reasonable a)The physical verification intervals by the Management during the year and, in ouropinion,thecoverageandproceduresofsuchverificationby Management is appropriate. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed of inventory as compared to bythem.Thediscrepanciesnoticedonphysicalverification book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has filed quarterly returns or statements with such banks, which are in agreement with the books of account other than those as set out below.

Quarter ending Value as per books of account Value as per quarterly return/statement Difference Inventory 30-06-2023 9,337.70 9,337.40 0.30 30-09-2023 9,309.80 9,309.80 - 31-12-2023 9,337.00 9,357.80 (20.80) 31-03-2024 8,954.00 8,953.50 0.50 Book Debts (Gross) 30-06-2023 23,584.10 23,546.10 38.00 30-09-2023 23,900.98 23,881.30 19.68 31-12-2023 23,905.20 23,930.00 (24.80) 31-03-2024 24,019.20 23,805.40 213.80

Also Refer Note 39 to the standalone financial statements.

iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms,limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, provisions of clauses 3(iii)(a) to 3(iii) (d) & 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) The Company had granted loans or advance in the nature of loan to a subsidiary company in earlier years, which had fallen due during the year and the Company had renewed loans during the year. The aggregate amount of such dues renewed and the percentage of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year are as follows:

Name of Parties Aggregate amount of loans (including interest accrued) granted during the year (Rs. In million) Aggregate amount of loans (including interest accrued) renewed during the year (Rs. In million) Percentage of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year Jain International Trading BV, Netherlands Nil 211.83 Cannot be defined

iv) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no loans, advances in the nature of loans, investments, guarantees, and security has been made /provided by the company during the year in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by Company in respect of product, where pursuant to the rule made by the Central Government of India the maintenance of cost records has been prescribed under section 148 (1) of the Companies Act 2013 and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed records have been maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii) In the respect of matters specified in clause (vii) of paragraphs 3 of the Order:

a) Undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, cess and other statutory dues have not been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities and there have been delays in large number of cases during the year.

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, undisputed dues in respect of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of custom, cess and other statutory dues which were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, are as follows:

Name of statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs in million) Period to which the amount relates Due Date Date of payment Employees Provident Fund Act, Provident Fund 257.76 Oct21 to Aug23 15th of following month Outstanding as on date. 1932 Provident Fund (Interest on Provident Fund) 89.50 Oct21 to Aug23 15th of following month Outstanding as on date

As informed, the provisions of sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of excise and value added tax are currently not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us. The particulars of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) as at March 31, 2024 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of Dues Amount Rs. (In million) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Central Sales Tax and Local Sales Tax Sales Tax 60.57 FY 2008-09, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2017-18 High court of Madhya Pradesh 1.68 FY 2016-17 Commissioner of Sales Tax, Telangana 2.68 FY 2009-10 Commissioner of Sales Tax, Chhattisgarh 1.80 FY 2017-28 Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Belgavi Division, Belgavi The Central Excise Act, 1994 Excise Duty 23.39 FY 2013-14 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Coimbatore 3.42 FY 2017-18 & 2018-19 Commissioner of Customs, (Appeal) 23.97 FY 2009-10 & 2010-11 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Mumbai 2.20 Jan08 to Dec10 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Mumbai The Goods & Services Tax Act, 2017 GST 13.02 Jul17 to Feb20 Commissioner, CGST, Bhubaneshwar 18.60 FY 2017-18 & 2018-19 Additional Commissioner, Vadodara, Gujarat 9.13 FY 2017-18, 2018-19 & 2019-20 Additional Commissioner, Alwar, Rajasthan

viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. ix) In the respect of matters specified in clause (ix) of paragraphs 3 the Order:

a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lenders during the Financial Year 2023-24

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared Wilful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) The Company has not obtained any term loans during the year, hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under Companies Act, 2013.

f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x) In the respect of matters specified in clause (x) of paragraphs 3 the Order:

a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company has complied with provisions of sections 42 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the preferential allotment of 62,822,877 equity shares during the year at an issue price of Rs. 28.87 per equity share of face value of Rs. 2 to its promoter group & non-promoter group companies on conversion of share warrants issued in earlier years.

The amount raised has been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised. Further, the company has not made any allotment of shares / fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit as per provisions of section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 however, the company has issued equity share warrant during the year which are convertible in equity shares.

xi) In the respect of matters specified in clause (xi) of paragraphs 3 of the Order: a)During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. b)According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report. c)As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii) The Company is not a nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a)(b) & (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, as required by

xiv) In the respect of matters specified in clause (xiv) of paragraphs 3 of the Order: a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors during the year and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi) In the respect of matters specified in clause (xvi) of paragraphs 3 of the Order: a)The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company.

Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) & (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India.

Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c) As represented by the Management, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete.

xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix)According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (refer note 38 to standalone financial statements), ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. The appropriateness of assumption of going concern dependent upon the Companys ability to generate cash flows in future to meet its obligations and to earn profits in future. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx) In the respect of matters specified in clause (xvi) of paragraphs 3 the Order:

a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act.

xxi) The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For Singhi & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 302049E Sd/- (Navindra Kumar Surana) Partner Place: Jalgaon Membership Number: 053816 Date: May 18, 2024 UDIN: 24053816BKACCY4004

Annexure - B

To The Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

1)We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statementsof Jain Irrigation Systems Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2)The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3)Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal statements included obtaining an understanding of financialcontrolswithreferencetostandalone internal financial financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or

5. We believe that the audit evidencewehaveobtained and appropriate to provide sufficient is a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

6)A Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that couldhave financial materialeffectonthestandalone statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

7) Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8) In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.