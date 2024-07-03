Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd Summary

Jain Irrigation Systems Limited (JISL) was incorporated in December, 1986. JISL is a diversified Company of Irrigation Products. The Company is engaged in providing solutions in agriculture, piping, infrastructure through manufacturing of Micro Irrigation Systems, PVC Pipes, HDPE Pipes, Plastic Sheets, agro processed products, renewable energy solutions, tissue culture plants, equipment business, financial services and other agricultural inputs. Micro-Irrigation Systems of the company was started in the year 1989, JSIL toiled and struggled to pioneer Water-management through Micro Irrigation in India. During the same year 1989, the Company developed its R & D farm at Mohadi (Jalgaon Dist), which was being used as a demonstration plot for promotion of the concept of micro irrigation systems. During the year 1993, JISL finalised a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Azrom Metal Industries Ltd of Israel for manufacture of green houses and plant propagation tunnels near village Mohadi in Jalgaon district and also entered into a technical collaboration agreement with Amcor Ltd, Israel for manufacture of solar water heating systems in Jalgaon. In the year 1994 Jain Irrigation had set-up the world-class food processing facilities for dehydration of onion, vegetable and production of fruit purees, concentrates and pulp. The Company hitherto entered into the untapped area of large-scale commercial farming by implementing MIS in Corporate agriculture projects in the year 1994. During the same year 1994, JSIL had undertaken implementation of a 100% export oriented unit with separate factory at Bambhori for the manufacture of polytubes and mouled public components and signed a MOU with a South African Company for manufacture and marketing of their newly invented sprinklers. Jain Plastics & Chemicals Ltd, Jain Kemira Fertilizers Ltd and Jain Rahan Biotech Ltd were amalgamated with the Company in the year 1996. The manufacturing facility of PVC Pipes was increased its capacity to over 35,600 MTs per annum in the year 1997, as a result, the company became as the largest single producer of PVC Pipes in the country and also in the identical year the company made a technical collaboration with RIS of Italy for drip irrigation systems and with Chapin Watermatios of US for multi-chambered drip irrigation. During 2002-03 the company was selected along with six vendors who has been awarded the Government of APs APMI project. Rs.1200 crore projects were to be implemented in 2 phases over a period of 2 years. Out of the seven vendors, JIS Ltd allocated the highest area of 36000 hectares in the Phase I of 135000 hectares. JISL signed a MoU with State Bank of India (SBI) in the year 2004 for term loans to farmers for purchasing capital inputs from the company. During 2004-05 the company has increased the installed capacity of Polytube and Laterals, Injection Moulded Components, HDPE Pipes and fittings, PVC Sheets, Dehydrated Onions & Vegetables, Fruit Puree & Concentrate and Tissue Culture Plants by 600 MT, 200 MT, 6174 MT, 9880 MT, 800 MT, 9100 MT and 2000000 NOS respectively. Further the company has installed new capacities of Slabs/Tiles and Monuments with a capacity of 45000 Sq.Mtr and 15000 C.Ft. respectively. JISL acquired the mango processing business from Parle Bisleri Pvt Ltd during February of the year 2006 for the total consideration of Rs.14 crore as an on-going business and also acquired the Watertech. Jain Irrigation has been named as one of the eight Indian companies expected to emerge as challengers to the Worlds leading companies by Standard and Poor recently in May of the year 2007. JISL and Mekorot, the National Water Company of Israel had signed a MoU in February of the year 2008 for cooperating and working together in India in projects related to water infrastructure in the country. As of March 2008, the company acquired the 69.75% shareholding of Thomas Machines S.A. of Switzerland (THE) with full management and operational control. JISL signed a MoU with the Government of Maharashtra in May of the year 2008 comprising two Mega Projects with an estimated investment of Rs. 550 Crores covering agro based and related products in the industrially backward district of Jalgaon. During June of the year 2008, JISL honored with the Dun & Bradstreet (D&B) - Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India Ltd (ECGC) Indian Exporters Excellence Award in the Food & Agro Products sector. During the year 2014, the Company hived off Wind Power Undertaking, which was operating at Theni, Tamil Nadu. The unit included 8 Wind turbines and 28.5 acres of Land and all related assets and liabilities. The shareholder approval was obtained by way of Postal Ballot and actual transfer was affected in Q4 FY 2014. The total value of Wind Power Undertaking was Rs645 million.The Company after obtaining all the necessary approvals had issued 75 lacs Equity Warrants at a price of Rs. 86.30 each aggregating Rs. 647.25 million out of which as per SEBI (Issue of Capital & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2009, the 25% deposit was paid upfront at the time of issue and on payment of balance 75% the warrants were converted into Equity shares of Rs. 2 each on 20 March 2014. The proceeds are utilized for strengthening the long-term working capital base of the Company, as proposed while raising the funds.During FY 2016, the Company raised Rs.2,896 million, through the issue of 36,200,000 Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) to Mandala Rose Co-Investments Limited. The Company has made a preferential issue of CCDs with a 5% annual coupon to Mandala for a total subscription amount of Rs. 2,896 million. The CCDs may be converted into Ordinary Equity Shares of the Company, within 18 months from the date of allotment. The Company has also issued 14,100,000 Equity Warrants to JAF Products Private Limited a promoter group entity, raising Rs.1128 million which were later on converted into equal number of Ordinary Equity Shares of the Company during the year.Company carved out its Indian Food Undertaking (IFU) by executing Business Transfer Agreement with Jain Farm Fresh Foods Ltd., (JFFFL) dated 19th day of February, 2016, and JFFFL became material subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 31st March 2016. The subsidiarisation was concluded by way of slump sale of Indian Food Undertaking to JFFFL during the year under review. Further JFFFL raised around Rs.4000 million by way of issue of Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) and Ordinary Equity Shares to Mandala Primrose Co-Investment Ltd. Israel is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company through the Jain (Israel) B.V. & Jain Overseas B.V. It is engaged in the manufacturing of drip / sprinkler irrigation. NaanDanJain has manufacturing facilities in Israel, Chile, Brazil, Turkey and Spain. During the year 2016, the company acquired Jain Sulama, Turkey from Jain Overseas B.V.In May 2017, the Company through its multi generation wholly owned subsidiary in the United States of America (USA) completed the acquisition of 80% stake in two of the United States largest micro-irrigation dealers i.e. Agri Valley Irrigation LLC, (AVI) and Irrigation Design and Construction, LLC (IDC). This acquisition will help JISLs USA business to become an unparalleled leader in design, construction, service and innovative agricultural technology providing a unique platform to help growers implement state-of-the-art irrigation technology and achieve More Crop Per Drop.In 2018, the Company commenced Spice Processing Plant in India. The Company in February 2018, through step down subsidiary of Jain Farm Fresh Foods Limited, acquired 100% stake in InnovaFood N. V. Belgium, a leading importer, stockist and distributor of food ingredients and became a leading player in dehydrated vegetables, spices and other food ingredients in Belgium, Netherlands, France and other neighboring countries of European Union.The Company launched a healthy fruit snack under brand named FRUSH. Additionally, it has introduced retail fruit products, such as frozen fruit puree made from jamun, strawberry and mango under the brand FRUZEN as well as straight and blended spices under the Valley Spice Brand in 2022.