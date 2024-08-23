Notice of Annual Book Closure 2024 & 37th AGM. Notice of 37th AGM along with Explanatory Statement under section 102 and E- voting instructions. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024) Proceedings of 37th AGM held on 16th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/08/2024) Disclosure of voting results along with the Scrutinizer report as per Reg.44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for 37th AGM held on Friday, 16th August,2024 at 10.00 AM at Registered office of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024) Signed Minutes of 37th AGM of Jain Irrigation Systems Limited held on 16th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024)