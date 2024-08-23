iifl-logo-icon 1
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd AGM

73.25
(3.87%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Jain Irrigation CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM16 Aug 202423 Jul 2024
Notice of Annual Book Closure 2024 & 37th AGM. Notice of 37th AGM along with Explanatory Statement under section 102 and E- voting instructions. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024) Proceedings of 37th AGM held on 16th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/08/2024) Disclosure of voting results along with the Scrutinizer report as per Reg.44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for 37th AGM held on Friday, 16th August,2024 at 10.00 AM at Registered office of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024) Signed Minutes of 37th AGM of Jain Irrigation Systems Limited held on 16th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024)

Jain Irrigation: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd August 2024

23 Aug 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nykaa, Wipro, Shriram Finance, Ambuja Cement, etc.


Read More

