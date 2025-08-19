No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1.71
1.71
1.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
10.74
4.64
2
Net Worth
12.45
6.35
3.71
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,494.15
|68.12
|57,087.78
|177.36
|0.76
|2,609.21
|392.51
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,312.9
|65.94
|35,269.05
|96.6
|0.29
|1,207.1
|133.8
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
198.85
|33.36
|12,338.18
|96.93
|1.8
|1,043.15
|96.35
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
453.7
|56.71
|10,295.77
|44.83
|0.55
|642.46
|83.59
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,063.8
|83.89
|10,108.06
|39.69
|0.15
|527.34
|183.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Manish Bajoria
Executive Director
Neelam Bajoria
Non Executive Director
Ashish Bajoria
Independent Director
Chetna Gupta
Independent Director
Suruchi Jain Virendra Kumar Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shraddha Dhacholia
Village Ramdevpur PO Bawali-,
Bishnupur 2 Parganas South,
West Bengal - 743384
Tel: +91 62937 61074
Website: http://www.arcinsulations.com
Email: info@arcinsulations.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by ARC Insulation & Insulators Ltd
