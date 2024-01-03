ARC Insulation & Insulators Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,494.15
|68.12
|57,087.78
|177.36
|0.76
|2,609.21
|392.51
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,312.9
|65.94
|35,269.05
|96.6
|0.29
|1,207.1
|133.8
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
198.85
|33.36
|12,338.18
|96.93
|1.8
|1,043.15
|96.35
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
453.7
|56.71
|10,295.77
|44.83
|0.55
|642.46
|83.59
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,063.8
|83.89
|10,108.06
|39.69
|0.15
|527.34
|183.92
