To the Members of ARC Insulation and Insulators Private Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of ARC Insulation and Insulators Private Limited ( the Company). which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us. the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024. its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which does not have a feature of recording Audit Trail (Edit Log) facility and the same has not operated throughout the year for all the transactions during the year. Since there is no audit trail feature, the question of tempering and preservation of audit trail does not arise. However, in our opinion proper books of account stating true and fair affairs of the company as required u/s. 128(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 has been maintained by the company for the financial year 2023-24.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we dont provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Reporting of Key Audit Matters as per SA 701, are not applicable to the company as it is unlisted company.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is no material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. ^

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.,

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always delect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if. individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1 As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 (the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act 2013 we give in the Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act we report that

a We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit

b In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books

c The Balance Sheet the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

d In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules. 2014

e On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March. 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March. 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act

f Since the company s turnover is less than Rs 50 Crores and its borrowing from banks and financial institutions at anytime during the previous year is less than Rs 25 Crores. the company is exempt from getting an audit opinion with respect to adequacy of the internal financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such control vide notification dated June 13. 2017. g With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with the requirements of Sec 197(16) of the Act as amended, we report that Section 197 is not applicable to a private company Hence reporting as per Section 197(16) is not required (applicable in case of Private Company)

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules. 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us

ii) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position

iii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iv) There v/ere no amounts which v/ere required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

(a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries,

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Due to inadvertence, stock valuation of 31.03.2023 was considered as Rs 2 08 Crores instead of Rs 4 30 Crores On further verification, it was found that stock valuation as on 31 3 2023 should have been considered as Rs 4 30 Crores The net effect of Rs 2.21 Crores stands as reduced profit in the current year But income tax provision has been made on this difference being a prior period item

(d) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule ll (e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement

v) The Management has not paid or declared any dividend during the year under review.

For Vineet Kedia & Co. Vineet Kumar Kedia Chartered Accountants Membership No. 063294 (FRN: 0325806E) Place: Kolkata Proprietor Date: 02.09.2024 UDIN : 24063294BKHMRI4635

Annexure A referred to in paragraph 1 of the section on "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date on the standalone financial statements of ARC INSULATION AND INSULATORS PRIVATE LIMITED

CARO Report

We report that:

1. Fixed Asset:

a The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets.

b. As explained to us, fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification, c The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

d. The company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment during the year ended 31.03.2024.

e. There is no proceedings initiated or pending against the company for holding any Benami Property under the Prohibition of Benami Properly Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

2. Inventory:

a. The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification by the management is reasonable and the coverage and procedure for such verification is appropriate.

No Inventories lying with third parties and discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed in respect of such confirmations.

b The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs five crores in aggregate from banks or financial institutions during any point of time of the year on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

3. Loans. Guarantee and Advances given:

The company has not granted loans to parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms. Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties listed in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Consequently, the provisions of clauses iii (a), (b) and (c) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

4. Loans, Guarantee and Advances to Director of Company:

In respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security, provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with.

5. Deposits:

The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

6. Mainte nance of costing records:

As per information & explanation given by the management, maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

7. Deposit of statutory liabilities:

• According to the records of the company, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax. Service Tax, Goods and Service tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, value added tax. cess and any other statutory dues to the extent applicable, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities According to the information and explanations given to us there were no outstanding statutory dues as on 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, except

Name of the Statue Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs. In lakhs) Period for which the amount relates Due Date Date of Payment Remarks, if any

• According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no amount payable in respect of income tax, service tax, sales tax, customs duty, excise duty, value added tax and cess whichever applicable, which have not been deposited on account of any disputes.

• The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

8. Default in repayment of borrowings:

a) The Company does not have loan outstanding are repayable on demand. Such loans thereon have not been demanded for repayment during the relevant financial year. The Company has not defaulted in repayment of other borrowings or payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or Financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) The Company have utilized loans for the purpose for which they were obtained.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures

f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

9. Funds raised and utilization:

Based on our audit procedures and according to the information given by the management, the money raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans have been applied for the purpose for which they were obtained.

10. Fraud and whistle-blower complaints:

a. Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the standalone financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company by the officers and employees of the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. According to the information and explanations given by the management, during the year, the company is not required to report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT- 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c. As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

11. Managerial Remuneration:

The company is a private limited company. Hence the provisions of clause (xi) of the order are not applicable to the company.

12. Nidhl Company:

The company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, clause (xii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

13. Related Party Transactions:

According to the information and explanations given by the management, transactions with the related parties-^are in compliance with section 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable. The provisions of section 177 are not applicable to the Company and accordingly the requirements to report under clause 3(xiii) of the Order insofar as it relates to section 177 of the Act is not applicable to the Company.

14. Internal Audit:

a. According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company does not have an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. As per the provisions of Section 138 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 13 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 company is not required to appoint internal auditor.

b. Accordingly, the requirement to report under provisions of clause (xiv) (b) of the order is not applicable to the company and hence not commented upon

15. Preferential allotment:

The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review.

16. Non-Cash Transactions:

The company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

17. Cash Losses:

The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year

18. Resignation of Statutory Auditors:

During the year there was no instance of resignation of auditor of the company.

19. Material uncertainty on meeting liabilities:

No material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of 1 year from the balance sheet date

20. Transfer to fund specified under Schedule VII of Companies Act, 2013

In respect of other than ongoing projects, the company has not transferred unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act;

21. Registration under RBI act:

The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

22. Financial Ratios:

On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in notes to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

23. Corporate Social Responsibility:

(a) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the provision specified u/ s 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The requirement to report under provisions of clause (xx) (b) of the order is not applicable to the company and hence not commented upon.

There are no qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Holding Company.