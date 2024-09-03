SectorPlastic products
Open₹181.45
Prev. Close₹181.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹174.34
Day's High₹191.7
Day's Low₹176.25
52 Week's High₹202.2
52 Week's Low₹118
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)322.53
P/E30.55
EPS5.94
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.57
1.57
1.3
1.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
33.93
23.82
14.27
10.78
Net Worth
35.5
25.39
15.57
12.08
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,615.15
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,621.6
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.6
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,651.8
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.95
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
DILIPKUMAR RATILAL PATEL
Director
PANKAJ SHANTILAL DADHANIYA
Director
RAVIKUMAR PANKAJ PATEL
Director
VISHAL AMRUTLAL VACHHANI
Director
CHIRAG KIRTIBHAI PADALIA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Aeron Composites Ltd
Summary
Aeron Composites Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name of Aeron Composite Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated May 13, 2011 issued by, the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli . Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Aeron Composite Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 19, 2024 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre,The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and supplying of Fiber Glass Reinforce Polymer Products i.e. FRP products including FRP Pultruded Products, FRP Moulded Gratings & FRP Rods tailored for various industrial applications. The Company provide comprehensive solution which includes conceptual design, prototype development, testing, manufacturing, logistic support, installation and after sales service. FRP product is a composite material consisting of a polymer matrix (resins) reinforced with fibers such as fiberglass, carbon or aramid. This combination offers numerous benefits, including corrosion resistance, chemical resistance, high strength, lightweight properties, electrical and thermal non-conductivity, and ease of fabrication.The manufacturing unit has accreditations such as ISO 9001:2015 for scope of design, manufacturing and supply of FRP pultruded products, FRP Handrails, FRP cable trays, FRP fencing, FRP moulded gratings, FRP Cross arm, FRP poles, FRP rods and mou
Read More
The Aeron Composites Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹189.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aeron Composites Ltd is ₹322.53 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aeron Composites Ltd is 30.55 and 3.37 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aeron Composites Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aeron Composites Ltd is ₹118 and ₹202.2 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Aeron Composites Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 20.32%, 3 Month at 34.54% and 1 Month at 28.43%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.