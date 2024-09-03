Summary

Aeron Composites Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name of Aeron Composite Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated May 13, 2011 issued by, the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli . Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Aeron Composite Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 19, 2024 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre,The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and supplying of Fiber Glass Reinforce Polymer Products i.e. FRP products including FRP Pultruded Products, FRP Moulded Gratings & FRP Rods tailored for various industrial applications. The Company provide comprehensive solution which includes conceptual design, prototype development, testing, manufacturing, logistic support, installation and after sales service. FRP product is a composite material consisting of a polymer matrix (resins) reinforced with fibers such as fiberglass, carbon or aramid. This combination offers numerous benefits, including corrosion resistance, chemical resistance, high strength, lightweight properties, electrical and thermal non-conductivity, and ease of fabrication.The manufacturing unit has accreditations such as ISO 9001:2015 for scope of design, manufacturing and supply of FRP pultruded products, FRP Handrails, FRP cable trays, FRP fencing, FRP moulded gratings, FRP Cross arm, FRP poles, FRP rods and mou

