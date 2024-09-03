iifl-logo-icon 1
Aeron Composites Ltd Share Price

189.5
(4.44%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:35 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open181.45
  • Day's High191.7
  • 52 Wk High202.2
  • Prev. Close181.45
  • Day's Low176.25
  • 52 Wk Low 118
  • Turnover (lac)174.34
  • P/E30.55
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS5.94
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)322.53
  • Div. Yield0
Aeron Composites Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

181.45

Prev. Close

181.45

Turnover(Lac.)

174.34

Day's High

191.7

Day's Low

176.25

52 Week's High

202.2

52 Week's Low

118

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

322.53

P/E

30.55

EPS

5.94

Divi. Yield

0

Aeron Composites Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

25 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

25 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Sep, 2024

Aeron Composites Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Aeron Composites Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:51 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.63%

Non-Promoter- 13.47%

Institutions: 13.47%

Non-Institutions: 12.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aeron Composites Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.57

1.57

1.3

1.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

33.93

23.82

14.27

10.78

Net Worth

35.5

25.39

15.57

12.08

Minority Interest

Aeron Composites Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,615.15

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,621.6

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.6

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,651.8

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.95

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aeron Composites Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

DILIPKUMAR RATILAL PATEL

Director

PANKAJ SHANTILAL DADHANIYA

Director

RAVIKUMAR PANKAJ PATEL

Director

VISHAL AMRUTLAL VACHHANI

Director

CHIRAG KIRTIBHAI PADALIA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aeron Composites Ltd

Summary

Aeron Composites Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name of Aeron Composite Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated May 13, 2011 issued by, the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli . Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Aeron Composite Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 19, 2024 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre,The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and supplying of Fiber Glass Reinforce Polymer Products i.e. FRP products including FRP Pultruded Products, FRP Moulded Gratings & FRP Rods tailored for various industrial applications. The Company provide comprehensive solution which includes conceptual design, prototype development, testing, manufacturing, logistic support, installation and after sales service. FRP product is a composite material consisting of a polymer matrix (resins) reinforced with fibers such as fiberglass, carbon or aramid. This combination offers numerous benefits, including corrosion resistance, chemical resistance, high strength, lightweight properties, electrical and thermal non-conductivity, and ease of fabrication.The manufacturing unit has accreditations such as ISO 9001:2015 for scope of design, manufacturing and supply of FRP pultruded products, FRP Handrails, FRP cable trays, FRP fencing, FRP moulded gratings, FRP Cross arm, FRP poles, FRP rods and mou
Company FAQs

What is the Aeron Composites Ltd share price today?

The Aeron Composites Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹189.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aeron Composites Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aeron Composites Ltd is ₹322.53 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aeron Composites Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aeron Composites Ltd is 30.55 and 3.37 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aeron Composites Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aeron Composites Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aeron Composites Ltd is ₹118 and ₹202.2 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aeron Composites Ltd?

Aeron Composites Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 20.32%, 3 Month at 34.54% and 1 Month at 28.43%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aeron Composites Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aeron Composites Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.63 %
Institutions - 8.39 %
Public - 17.98 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

