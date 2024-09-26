Decided to call 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Friday, October 25, 2024 at 11:00 AM (IST) at Hotel LA GLORIA, Nr. Zydus Research Center (ZRC), Opp. Gaay Chhap Besan Factory, SarkhejBavla Highway, Moraiya (Changodar), Ahmedabad -382213 Gujarat, India at 11:00 AM and approved the Draft Notice of 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Aeron Composite Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 18-Oct-2024 to 25-Oct-2024 for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2024) Aeron Composite Limited has informed the Exchange about Shareholders meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/10/2024) Aeron Composite Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings / Outcome of Annual General Meeting held on October 25, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/10/2024)