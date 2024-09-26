iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aeron Composites Ltd AGM

162.4
(4.74%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:30 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM25 Oct 202425 Sep 2024
Decided to call 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Friday, October 25, 2024 at 11:00 AM (IST) at Hotel LA GLORIA, Nr. Zydus Research Center (ZRC), Opp. Gaay Chhap Besan Factory, SarkhejBavla Highway, Moraiya (Changodar), Ahmedabad -382213 Gujarat, India at 11:00 AM and approved the Draft Notice of 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Aeron Composite Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 18-Oct-2024 to 25-Oct-2024 for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2024) Aeron Composite Limited has informed the Exchange about Shareholders meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/10/2024) Aeron Composite Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings / Outcome of Annual General Meeting held on October 25, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/10/2024)

Aeron Composites Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aeron Composites Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.